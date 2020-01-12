CALEXICO — So far in the 2019-20 season the Vincent Memorial girls’ basketball team has played in 12 games, and each of those 12 games has ended with a Scots win.
The latest in this unbroken line of conquests came on Saturday, when the Scots hosted San Ysidro in the second of a two-game series with the Cougars. The two teams previously met up in San Diego on Dec. 4, with the Scots prevailing 52-33. This time a faster tempo led to more points but a like outcome, with Vincent clocking San Ysidro, 71-59.
For Vincent, the connective tissue between their two wins — and, indeed, pretty much every win the Scots’ have logged this year — was the uniform excellence of senior point guard Alexandria Swift.
In Episode I of Scots vs. Cougars, Swift finished with 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go with five assists and four steals. In the helter-skelter sequel she upped her contribution significantly, playing the rising tide that lifts all boats and pouring in 37 from the floor (bringing her per game average up to 20.5, incidentally) and racking up plenty of assists as well.
It was clear from the opening tip — which Vincent Memorial won, and which Swift took into the teeth of the Cougar defense before dishing a wraparound pass to teammate Kamila Jaime for a clean layup that rimmed out — that the Scots’ leader had another gear that nobody else on the floor could match.
Within the first three minutes she had already blitzed the San Ysidro defense for six points (all on lefty scoops at the rim) and had found Jaime — who would finish second on the team with 14 points — and Delta Nelson for layups of their own.
At this point, the Cougars decided they’d very much like it if somebody else would bring the ball up the floor for Vincent and began doubling Swift.
Initially the Scots were able to get around this with long outlet passes (goosing the tempo even more), but eventually the Cougars started getting their hands on some of those and were able to get some transition scores of their own and edge the game back toward sanity at 15-11.
Swift, Jaime and Bella Gonzales each had buckets to push the Vincent advantage out to 22-13 by the end of the first quarter, but San Ysidro would stick around for a while longer.
The Cougars went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter. They weren’t doing anything particularly pretty on offense but on defense they were getting back fast, using a box-and-one to negate Swift momentarily and picking off more passes.
Vincent didn’t get its first points of the quarter until it was almost halfway done, when Swift gamely took a hack on the way to the cup and sank two free throws to make it 24-20.
The Scots surged from there however, using off-ball cuts they were able to get the rock to Swift in the soft middle of San Ysidro’s box and from there she was able to attack downhill and either score (which she did several times, once flashing a spin move that wasn’t called for a travel — a high school basketball rarity) or distribute.
At the half Vincent’s lead was back to a more palatable 42-29, which swelled to 57-36 the end of the third quarter.
San Ysidro chopped back with a free-throw-powered 8-0 run to open the fourth, but despite this, and despite generally sloppy play down the stretch, it never felt as though the Scots were going to let this one slip away.
It didn’t feel that way from the stands anyhow.
On the sideline Vincent Coach Jesus Gonzalez was a bit more perturbed, feeling as though his squad hadn’t quite yet recaptured its form post-holiday break.
“We played good for (the first) seven minutes, but then the girls went to bad passes, bad habits and let the other team come back in the game,” said Gonzalez. “[San Ysidro] cut it down to two and then they had to start playing again. … We had beaten them before so [the team] was kinda, ‘Oh this will be an easy game,’ and they relaxed on defense and some of the passes were just sloppy passes.”
Still, while aggrieved by his charges’ occasional laxity in the area of ball-security, he was, on the whole, pleased with the energy they brought, particularly on the defensive end.
“Our aggressive press led to a lot of easy steals there,” he said.
Looking ahead at the games to come for Vincent reveals an incredibly soft Manzanita League slate (the Scots’ are the only team in the league currently above .500), leaving the very real possibility that they could finish the regular season undefeated.
Complacency is their biggest hurdle left to clear.
“Right now (our toughest opponent) is just ourselves,” Gonzalez said. “The question is are we gonna focus and come ready to play each day?”
