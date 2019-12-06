Holtville vs. Rancho Mirage the highlight of 1st day of Wildcat Classic

BRAWLEY — For those craving more than a spoonful of high school basketball there have been few options to be had locally so far this season. Enter the Wildcat Classic.
On Thursday the annual girls’ tourney held at Brawley Union High kicked into high gear with a slate of six games, each of which featured at least one local school.
Host Brawley, Holtville, Central and Southwest were all in attendance and in action. The Wildcats actually double dipped with games at 4 and 7 p.m.
The hometown team tipped things off in the fancier of the school’s two gymnasiums, running up against the Indio Rajahs. At the same time, Holtville locked horns with the Rancho Mirage Rattlers in gym number two.
Featuring fresh legs and frisky teams, these openers would prove to two of the day’s top games from an aesthetic perspective.
Holtville versus Rancho Mirage was the jewel.
The Vikings and the Rattlers went at one another for the full 36. Neither squad gave any quarter. Rancho seemed to have the edge most of the way. The Rattlers led 34-29 at the half, thanks some stellar work on the boards by center Julisa Lang, the white-hot shooting stroke of Madison Tremblay and some bad fouls on the part of the Vikings.
Better boxing out and keeping hands straight up and down proved to be (semi) curative in the second half, but there was nothing to be done about Tremblay, who could and did shoot without a second’s hesitation, curling off screens and burying four second half treys. She finished with 28 points.
Selling out to stop her wasn’t a great idea either, because then she’d just move the ball to somebody with a shot or a driving lane.
But despite Tremblay’s excellence she wasn’t enough to swamp the Vikes. Heads-up offense turned the tide with Orian Anderson opening the second half with a drive and dish to Abby Garewal for two.
From there, threes from Anderson and Amanda Angulo helped put Holtville ahead at 41-39, which expanded to 50-44 by the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was peck-and-scratch as Tremblay and the Rattlers rallied. Holtville took a lot of three pointers that didn’t fall, and Rancho was able to capitalize, pulling ahead at 56-55 on a Lang post-up over a double team.
After a Willow Mannes floater made it 58-55 with 30 seconds to go, Holtville was up against the wall, but everything broke right for the Vikings in the final ticks of the clock.
A perfect sideline out-of-bounds play led to a wide-open Angulo jumper, which splashed. Then Kamryn Walker was able to get a steal after an attempt to foul Lang led to a batted ball. Finding herself with the ball under her own basket, Walker hit a floater to put the Vikings back up, 59-58, which held as the final despite a last-second shot attempt by Rancho and some wonky clockwork at the scorer’s table.
Brawley, meanwhile, overcame a 27-21 halftime deficit of its own versus Indio, going on to win 52-43, thanks in large part to the heroics of senior guard Angie Zamudio, who finished with 21 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
The 5:30 games had Calipatria going up against LaZerte (here all the way from Canada) and Central facing off against Cibola.
They were both tough to watch in their own ways.
Calipatria game featured a lot of missed shots. The Hornets won 33-32, with Kylie Lyerly doing it all (20 points, 17 rebounds as a lead guard), but there were a lot of clanks and clangs. Calipatria finished with just two assists, but a win is a win is a win.
Central had a tough time against the bigger, faster, stronger Cibola, struggling to get anything going in a 55-11 loss.
Rounding out the night’s action were Southwest versus Rancho and Brawley versus Yuma Catholic. Both games were unconcluded as of press time, though Southwest entered the half up 33-21 and Brawley was down 24-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.