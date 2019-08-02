IMPERIAL — Every summer for a good while now, the calendar flipping from July to August has meant one thing for local hoopsters: That it’s time for the annual Imperial Valley College basketball camp.
The long-running clinic has been imparting basketball wisdom onto the Valley youth for over a decade now, drilling down on footwork, ball-handling, shooting, passing and defense — all of the core fundamentals of the game.
This year’s camp opened on Monday and concluded on Thursday. Around 70 athletes ages 6 to 16 participated, according to IVC men’s basketball coach and camp coordinator Andrew Robinson.
Originally the plan was to cap attendance at 60, but exceptions were made to accommodate the fact that this year’s camp only offered one, one-week session — as opposed to the typical two — due to gym availability issues stemming from some planned floor work at the DePaoli Sports Complex.
The typical camp day followed a basic script of early-morning development drills, a break for lunch, and closing things out with a solid block of scrimmaging ending at 1:30 p.m. After that campers are given the opportunity to go for a dip in the IVC pool, or put up a few more shots before departing.
Coach Robinson gives special emphasis to live-ball play, believing that, without it, crucial lessons go unlearned.
“You gotta practice what you learn (in a game situation),” he said. “You can’t just do drills.”
In addition to instruction each attendee received a camp T-shirt and a basketball.
Robinson — who’s done 10 of these, though last year assistant coach Hector Vidosola ran the show — felt this year’s camp was as enjoyable as any he’s done to date.
“The kids were great, the coaches were great. … Everything went really smooth and it got better every day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.