Spartans surge into quarters with 66-39 win over Escondido Charter

EL CENTRO — After the Central Union Spartans’ 57-54 overtime win over Brawley in their regular season finale, head coach Juan Valenzuela offered the opinion that his team, then a perfectly mediocre 14-14, had not yet peaked, and Tuesday’s CIF-SDS Division IV playoff contest at Spartan Arena here seems to have proven him right.
The fifth-seeded Spartans busted up No. 12 Escondido Charter thoroughly in a 66-39 “how do you like me now?” game.
A dominant first quarter presaged a pull-away finish in the fourth, sending Central onto Friday’s quarterfinals with a tidal wave of good feeling.
Last year, the team ended its season with a losing record and no postseason action, so Tuesday’s game a redemptive one for the Class of 2020.
“I feel like they came out with a sense of desperation tonight, like they didn’t want it to be over already,” assistant coach Jourdain Richard said. “Yesterday at practice, I [told] the guys, ‘Don’t let it be the last practice.’ Survive and advance, just like the old North Carolina State saying.”
“We just wanted to play this game like it was our last game, knowing that if we lost, us seniors, we’d never get a chance to play again — some of us,” said Spartan senior Khalil Wyatt.
Coach Valenzuela credited his team’s hustle on defense as the difference-maker on Tuesday.
Central’s defense was indeed on point from the very first whistle, as they built a wall between the White Tigers and the basket, ending the first quarter with a 19-2 lead.
Escondido Charter actually outscored Central, 12-11, in the second quarter, but ghost of their first quarter disaster would haunt them all game.
Spartan hustle was also evident on the glass, where Central grabbed 48 total rebounds.
“We got a lot of second chances,” Valenzuela said, “And I think our biggest second chance guy tonight was Damian Palacios. … At this point in the year, we’re playing a little bit tired and injured, but he gutted it out. He’s suffering some leg pain, but hey, he was big tonight.”
On the offensive end the Spartans were led by junior Jordan Reed, who led all scorers with 23 points. Following him were Palacios with 15 points and Wyatt with 14.
Reed, who rotates between playing wing, forward and center, said his team came together to play “team ball” vs. Escondido Charter.
“Team ball wins games,” Reed said. “We just kept the pressure on them, and we just kept playing together. Shout out to my teammates, man; they’re really good. We work hard, had a good week of practice and just came out and balled today.”
The Spartans will have a tough matchup in the quarterfinals — they’re set to face fourth-seeded Monte Vista High (18-11) at 7 p.m. Friday in Spring Valley — but there’s reason to believe they can pull off the upset if maintain Tuesday’s form.
