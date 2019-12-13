Tigers can’t scale Castle Park

IMPERIAL — At ground zero after turning over almost the entire roster from last year’s Desert League championship team, the Imperial Tigers are spending the early parts of the 2019-20 basketball season engaging in the long, arduous process of finding themselves. Five games in, and the evidence suggests they could be a while looking.
On Thursday Imperial played host to the Castle Park Trojans in a 4 p.m. game as part of the annual Tiger Classic and lost 51-40.
The game was fairly well-attended, with a decent number of fans arriving three hours early for the Mike Williams Show (San Ysidro’s Mikey Williams being one of the top-ranked basketball prospects for the Class of 2023 and the Cougars being scheduled to play Brawley at 7 p.m.), but those hoping for an early-game gem were destined to be disappointed. It was not a fun watch.
The whole game was an exhausting affair of bumping and grinding and missing shots and all of the other stuff that takes the joy out of the sport.
Both sides played with effort, but the effort couldn’t find a way to be aesthetic.
Imperial got the worse of it, throwing the ball away more than is healthy on offense. They also got their shots blocked a lot. Starting guard Xavier Alvarado in particular had difficulty navigating inside and had a number of nice solo breaks negated in the process.
Castle Park managed to get more buckets on their scrambles and so led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 28-14 at the half.
Imperial cycled through the whole bench at various points looking for the right combo to stop the bleeding, but there was no magic set of numbers.
Mekai Padilla demonstrated some nice bench energy, getting after the boards, but he also got after some over-the-back fouls.
Juniors Joaquin Alvarado and Jesse Nichols had the steadiest hands for the Tigers. Nichols had 13 points to lead the team, and Alvarado added 8. Both were clear-headed against the Castle Park press.
Imperial hustle and a bit of a letup by the Trojans made the second half a little closer than the first — the fourth quarter was the most competitive of the game, with Nichols scoring eight of his points there — but not by enough for the Tigers to make a legitimate comeback.
Imperial now has a record of 2-3. They play again on this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. versus Valley Center.
