HOLTVILLE — After shaking off some early jitters, the Holtville High School girls basketball team kicked its postseason off right on Wednesday, posting a 49-31 victory over the Santana High Sultans in the first round of the CIF-SDS Division III playoffs here.
“We came out and missed a lot of easy ones early, but then we settled in, and especially in the second half, our energy level was good,” said Holtville coach Murray Anderson.
As 9-1 Grossmont Valley League champions and possessing a much larger student body, the Sultans were likely a tougher draw for the Vikings than seeding indicated (Holtville was a four seed, Santana a 13), but the Holtville was able to shake off their slow start and prove the odds makers right in the end.
Down one and looking out of sorts at 7-6 toward the end of the first quarter, consecutive baskets by Orian Anderson and Amanda Angulo that bridged the quarter break served to ignite the Vikings.
Anderson’s big bucket was a three at the top of the key over Santana’s sagging zone defense to give Holtville a 9-7 lead.
“When I shot and saw the ball going in I thought it might light our fire,” Anderson said postgame.
Anderson, a sophomore, came up big plenty of times vs. the Sultans, posting a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the Vikings in both categories (Angulo tied her in points). She also had five assists.
Holtville extended its lead in the second quarter, going into the half up 22-15, thanks in part to two more treys from Anderson and some nice minutes off the bench from junior forward Litzy Velarde, who scored six points and played some physical defense on the interior, helping keep Santana at bay.
“It a close game so I decided to do what I could,” said Velarde, who also pulled down eight rebounds. “I like to play physical, and they wanted to play physical, and I was fine with that. Those are the best games for me.”
Santana did its best to hang around in the second half, but an abysmal shooting night (18 percent from the floored) kneecapped any chance of a comeback.
Of course, an active Viking defense had plenty to do with that number.
Holtville’s season scoring leader, freshman Kamryn Walker, came in below her per-game average with eight points, but was a menace at the top of the key, finishing with eight steals (she also had 10 rebounds, flirting with a triple-double), and Angulo had seven swipes of her own.
Now on to the quarterfinals, Holtville (21-7) will host five seed Mt. Carmel (12-11) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Sundevils will likely be a tough out despite their watered-down record. They play in the cutthroat Palomar League, where every team is in SDS Division I except themselves.
