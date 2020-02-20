Wildcats ride home-court advantage to playoff win

BRAWLEY – Taking over the game in the first half with a fast-break offense and pressure defense, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat boys basketball team defeated the Ramona High Bulldogs 58-49 in a first round CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoff game here Tuesday night.
The Wildcats were the D-III’s eighth seed after amassing 20 victories this season, giving them the right to host ninth-seeded Ramona, who finished their season 12-16.
Having the game in the Valley proved to be a definite home-court advantage.
“We were 10-1 at home this season, so anytime we can have a home game I like the odds,” said Brawley Coach Robert Christensen. “Early on, we were the aggressors, and then we had our usual third-quarter woes, but we got it done.”
Falling behind 5-0 to open the game, Brawley then turned to its three-quarter trap press on defense and it’s full-throttle offense to lead 16-11 midway through the first quarter en route to finishing the quarter with a 21-11 lead.
“We took a minute to get going … then I got a rebound and got it out to the wing and we scored,” said senior JJ Fernandez. “That happened about three straight times, and we were good.”
Brawley extended its lead to 39-24 at halftime as the Wildcats took away Ramona’s offense and beat them in transition after forcing misses.
“We set up in a zone on defense to slow them down and they weren’t hitting their outside shots so we concentrated on pressuring the ball,” said senior guard Charles Smith.
Ramona opened the third quarter hitting two of its three three-pointers. Many of the shots that fell for Brawley in the first half stopped falling, and the Bulldogs closed the gap to 48-41 going into the fourth quarter.
“Anytime you want to play an up-tempo game there are going to be periods of time when you get tired and struggle to score,” Christensen said. “We do our best to keep the players fresh, but we do not have a deep bench, so we try to spread the minutes.”
The Wildcats were not the only team feeling fatigued as Ramona’s third-quarter push left them looking listless. Both teams scored their lowest number of points in the fourth quarter.
“We kind of ran out of gas. We wanted to push the ball go for steals, and toward the end of the game it gets harder to do,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez led all scorers in the game with 16 points, while Brawley’s Fernandez added 10 points, Rayvon Johnson scored nine, and Jesse Gutierrez and Matt Ortiz each tallied eight.
Friday, Brawley travels to Chula Vista to play a 7 p.m. CIF-SDS D-III quarterfinal game against top-seeded San Ysidro, 93-60 winners over Madison Tuesday night.
