As far as anyone can tell, for the first time in the century that the Brawley Union High School Wildcats and the Central Union High School Spartans football teams have been meeting on the gridiron, the two will meet in a post-season playoff game Thursday night.
And while the Brawley-Central rivalry is unofficially the longest in the CIF-San Diego Section, because of football playoff by-laws regarding league teams meeting in the first-round, Thursday’s CIF-SDS Division II Playoff quarter-final game at Cal Jones Field at 7:00 p.m. will be a first.
A search of the record books for both the CIF’s Southern Section, where the two played prior to 1998, and San Diego Section are sketchy and only show final game participants, all of the local unofficial prep football historians the Imperial Valley Press contacted agreed this is probably a first in football.
“This playoff game just adds more history to this great rivalry,” Former Central, Southwest and Calexico High athletic director and current CIF-SDS Southeastern Conference commissioner, Joe Evangelist, said.
“I know that Brawley and Central met in the 1970s in the Southern Section basketball finals which was held at IVC, and also in the softball championship game which was played in Brawley,” Evangelist said.
Evangelist is as close to the CIF-SDS’s competitive-equity playoff format and is not surprised that the system, instituted in 2012, has Brawley and Central meeting in the playoffs.
“With this new divisional set-up based on power rankings, it’s not that unusual of a possibility that teams from our conference will meet up,” he said. “We are seeing multiple teams in the same playoff bracket so it will happen.”
Throughout both the previous population era where schools were in divisions based on enrollment and now in the competitive-equity era, Brawley and Central have been at times in different CIF-SDS divisions, and thus the two teams have never met in the playoffs.
To prove Evangelist’s theory one just needs to look to the 2021 CIF Division V playoffs that saw the third-seeded Holtville Vikings play a quarterfinal game against the sixth-seeded Calexico Bulldogs.
In another parallel with the Brawley-Central game, earlier that season Holtville defeated Calexico 29-28 before the Bulldogs exacted revenge in the CIF playoffs, winning that contest 14-12 over Holtville.
Interestingly, there were three Southeastern Conference teams in the 2021 D-V quarterfinals, which included the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets as a potential foe to Calexico or Holtville.
On the other hand, that Brawley and Central playing twice in the same season is anything but unique, as in the days of the original Imperial Valley League the teams played each other in a home-and-home format.
The early 1970’s move of both teams into the Desert Valley League reduced their schedule to the Bell Game, but during the 1980’s and ‘90’s that changed.
Because of issues finding non-league opponents, Central and Brawley regularly played two games a season, an early-season, non-league game followed by the Valley’s premier season ending finale, the Bell Game.
Thursday’s game will break that precedent as the two teams met two weeks ago for the 79th Bell Game, which Central won 20-16.
KXO radio’s John Driffill – who has kept abreast of the local sports scene for many years – joined the station’s Carroll Buckley on broadcasts of Central Union High School football nearly thirty years ago. Driffill will be at the historic event Thursday night, along with Buckley.
“In my 39 years I don’t recall this happening, and I would definitely remember if it did,” Driffill said, “but I know it has not happened since I started.”
“I noted one time that the Brawley-Central rivalry had played more times than any other two teams in the country but I haven’t been able to verify that,” he said.
Driffill confessed to being less than surprised that Brawley and Central were meeting in the playoffs, adding a personal theory based on watching the CIF playoffs evolve in many sports, a theory embraced by many local observers.
“I have noticed that the San Diego CIF seems to like to have Valley teams play each other and I’m not surprised ... all you have to do is look the games each season,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.