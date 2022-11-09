EL CENTRO – On Thursday night the Central Spartans football team will host the Brawley Wildcats for their second meeting this season.
A few weeks back, the two teams met for the infamous Bell Game, where Central defeated Brawley with a nail biting 20-16 finish.
After the Bell Game win, the Spartans earned a bye week in the first round of the CIF-SDS Division II football playoffs and home-field advantage.
Brawley hosted Mt. Carmel for the first round of the playoffs, with Brawley winning 8-0.
“I think part of the motivation for winning last week was to play Central, and they are motivated,” said Brawley Head Coach Jon Self.
“One of our goals is to go deep into the playoffs every year and this year our hurdle just happens to be Central,” he said.
While it might be somewhat of a rare thing to have these two teams go up against each other for a second time in one season, the Spartans are sticking to their game plan.
“We are looking to clean up our errors from the previous match up,” Central Head Coach David Pena said. “We went back to basics this past week, cleaning up the offense and defense and adjusting and adapting our assignments.”
During the 2022 Bell Game, the Wildcats held a lead over the Spartans for a significant portion of the game. The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead over the Spartans.
Spartan wide receiver Charlie Sullivan gave Central the upper hand by scoring two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the game. Sullivan led the Spartans by finishing the night with 163 rushing yards and seven tackles.
Adding to the Spartans’ defense was Jacob De La Rosa, who added six solo tackles to the win.
Offensively, the Wildcats were led by quarterback Ethan Gutierrez, who passed for 118 yards. Wildcats wide receiver Mehkye Washington led with 84 receiving yards.
Defensively, the Wildcats had Mathew Gutierrez put up seven tackles, followed by Robert Platt who finished with six tackles.
The match-up is one of the most highly anticipated throughout the season, and this year will allow fans to experience it once more.
“Every game we play is exciting, we are not just playing for the schools but also the community, ‘’Self said. “We are looking forward to getting down there and playing the game.”
As the hosts, Central is preparing to host a big, rowdy crowd.
“We are most looking forward to the atmosphere,” Pena said.
“We are focusing on taking care of our assignments, but it is a great opportunity for the kids, fans, and community to see the two teams compete on the playoffs stage,” he said.
Both teams will take Cal Jones field on Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m. as they compete for a spot in the CIF SDS D-II football semi-finals playoff game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.