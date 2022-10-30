BRAWLEY — Scoring on two big plays with under five minutes to go in the game, the Central Union High School Spartans varsity football squad reclaimed the Victory Bell with a come-from-behind 20-16 win over the Brawley Union High School Wildcats at Warne Field here on Friday night.
Playing in the oldest rivalry in the CIF-San Diego Section, Brawley and the Central meet for the 79th consecutive Bell Game, also celebrating a century of games between the two schools' rivalry. The game did not disappoint.
“If you are raised in the Valley there are two programs which are played on the biggest stage: Central and Brawley,” said Central Coach David Pena, who played for Brawley and has coached Central in Bell Games.
“It's the truth, it's what I tell the players ... there is no other environment to play in than like last night," Pena said."It's not about records, anyone can win … it's all about the Bell Game.”
For Central, it was also about taking shots downfield all game, despite a mix of completions and interceptions.
“The offense is about play-makers making plays – and we have play-makers – so we get them the ball and let them make the play,” Pena said. “At the end of the day our wide receiver corps are skill position guys. They understand why they are essential and they want to be in that environment.”
For Brawley, who appeared in control most of the game – and whose defense had added a third-quarter safety by senior linebacker Mario Cazares – the Bell just seemed to slip away.
“I think there were some breakdowns but these are high school kids in a big game and what I saw was two teams that fought hard,” said Brawley Coach Jon Self. “I thought we had it and then we didn't.”
Trailing 16-7 with just 4:38 left in the game, Central's big-play offense – which had taken shots downfield the entire game but had struggled at the hands of the Brawley defense – suddenly struck on two passing plays to steal the victory from the 'Cats.
The first shot came on a Central drive that followed Brawley's second touchdown of the game, a one-yard run by Brawley senior running back Tanner Carranza, which was set up by two big Wildcat plays.
On the Brawley drive, senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez pitched the ball to senior receiver Daniel Camillo, Jr., who took it 27 yards to near mid-field, setting up a Gutierrez-to-senior-wide-receiver Mehkye Washington for 42 yards.
Central took just two plays to answer the Wildcats. Senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez connected with junior wide receiver Arturo Estrada, Estrada wrestling the ball away from two Brawley defenders and racing to the endzone for a 73-yard touchdown play.
“I feel confident throwing to any one of my backs or receivers and that they will come with it,” Rodriguez said.
“The defender had the ball and I pulled it away and shook off the other defender, and I was gone,” Estrada said. “I felt I could change the game and you run those patterns every play … it takes hard work and discipline and it was all worth it.”
It was the second time in the game that Central had immediately answered a Brawley touchdown, the first coming when the Spartan's trailed the Wildcats 7-0 after a nine-yard touchdown run by Carranza in the first quarter.
Central's touchdown came on their first play from scrimmage when senior running back Charlie Sullivan took a hand-off from Rodriguez and raced straight down the middle of Warne Field, 57 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
“I knew they scored and I talked to my coaches who told me to just take the dang ball and run … and that's what I did,” Sullivan, an elite 200-meter track sprinter, said.
Now trailing 16-14, Central's defense turned up the heat and forced Brawley to go three-and-out on the Wildcat's next possession, resulting in a poor punt of 15-yards that gave the Spartans possession at the Brawley 41-yard line.
Central went with an empty backfield and, with Brawley dropping eight men back from the line of scrimmage, Rodriguez quickly passed for a short gain before Sullivan was able to race behind the Brawley coverage on the next play.
Rodriguez then lofted a 37-yard pass towards Sullivan in the right corner of the end-zone , which he caught over his shoulder for the winning touchdown.
“The lane was there ... our line had to give me enough time to get behind them and for Damian to throw,” Sullivan said.
“It's all based on the reads and at the beginning of the game I wasn't thinking clearly,” Rodriguez said. “We had a talk at halftime about putting the bad stuff behind us and starting to play our game.”
Pena noted the contributions that Sullivan has made this season on offense and as a linebacker.
“He went over a thousand yards in nine games, and doing that going both ways, that is impressive," Pena said. "Charlie can beat you so many ways.”
The catch was also a reminder for Brawley that on the big stage, every play is important.
“For most of the game we were able to counter what they were trying to do,” Self said. “But against a team like Central, you can't blink an eye or make a mistake.”
Not to be lost in the hype surrounding the Bell Game itself is the fact that with the victory the Central Spartans (6-3, 4-0 IVL) also captured the Imperial Valley League 2022 Championship, while Brawley (7-3, 3-1 IVL) finished second in the IVL.
Both teams are headed for next week's CIF-SDS Division II playoffs with the pairings to be announced by the CIF Football Coaches Committee today, October 30.
(1) comment
Pena owns Self. Pena, being a Brawley Alum would be welcomed back by many.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.