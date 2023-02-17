Scores for CIF Opening
Round Soccer Playoffs
Girls Soccer
Imperial 2 – Monte Vista 3
Calexico 1 – Canyon Hills 0
Palo Verde 0 – Guajome Park Academy 4
Boys Soccer
Calexico 4 – University City 4
Calexico won on penalty kicks: Calexico 4 –
University City 2
Imperial 3 – Pacific Ridge 5
Vincent Memorial 1 – High Tech High Mesa 2
Upcoming CIF SDS
quarterfinal games
Kick-offs scheduled for 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer 2/17
Southwest vs. Liberty Charter @ El Centro
Calexico vs. Montgomery @ San Diego
Boys Soccer 2/18
Calexico vs. Torrey Pines @ San Diego
Brawley vs. Escondido Charter @ Brawley
Palo Verde vs. Health Science High @ Blythe
Schools may agree to change the starting times, so it is suggested that those planning to attend games check with the host school for official start times.
