Girls Soccer

Imperial 2 – Monte Vista 3

Calexico 1 – Canyon Hills 0

Palo Verde 0 – Guajome Park Academy 4

Boys Soccer

Calexico 4 – University City 4

Calexico won on penalty kicks: Calexico 4 –

University City 2

Imperial 3 – Pacific Ridge 5

Vincent Memorial 1 – High Tech High Mesa 2

Upcoming CIF SDS

quarterfinal games

Kick-offs scheduled for 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer 2/17

Southwest vs. Liberty Charter @ El Centro

Calexico vs. Montgomery @ San Diego

Boys Soccer 2/18

Calexico vs. Torrey Pines @ San Diego

Brawley vs. Escondido Charter @ Brawley

Palo Verde vs. Health Science High @ Blythe

Schools may agree to change the starting times, so it is suggested that those planning to attend games check with the host school for official start times.

