BOX SCORE: Upcoming basketball games for Feb. 9 - 10

Boys Basketball
Imperial Valley League: Central 76 – Brawley 67
Desert League: Palo Verde 55 – Southwest 33
Girls Basketball
Desert League: Vincent Memorial 37 – Southwest 16
Imperial Valley League: Imperial 55 – Brawley 21
Imperial Valley League: Holtville 63 – Central 28
Upcoming games (tip-offs scheduled for 7 p.m.):
2/9 Girls Basketball: Central Spartans vs. Imperial Tigers @ Imperial
2/9 Boys Basketball: Vincent Scots vs. Calipatria Hornets @ Calipat
2/9 Boys Basketball: PV Yellow Jackets vs. Calexico Bulldogs @ Calexico
2/9 Boys Basketball: Imperial Tigers vs. Holtville Vikings @ Holtville
2/10 Boys Basketball: Southwest Eagles vs. Central Spartans @ Central
2/10 Girls Basketball: Holtville Vikings vs. Calexico Bulldogs @ Calexico
2/10 Girls Basketball: Southwest Eagles vs. Calipatria Hornets @ Calipat
2/10 Girls Basketball: Vincent Memorial Scots vs. PV Yellow Jackets @ Blythe
