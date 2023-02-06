BOX SCORE: Upcoming games February 6 to February 7

Girls Basketball
Imperial Valley League
Central 47 – Brawley 45
Imperial 58 – Calexico 34
Desert League
Palo Verde 48 – Southwest 30
Upcoming Games, Tip-offs scheduled for 7 p.m.
2/6 Boys Basketball: Calexico Bulldogs vs. Imperial Tigers @ Imperial
2/7 Boys Basketball: Brawley Wildcats vs. Central Spartans @ El Centro
2/7 Boys Basketball: Southwest Eagles vs. Palo Verde Yellow Jackets @ Blythe
2/7 Girls Basketball: Central Spartans vs. Holtville Vikings @ Holtville
2/7 Girls Basketball: Brawley Wildcats vs. Imperial Tigers @ Imperial
2/7 Girls Basketball: Southwest Eagles vs. Vincent Memorial Scots @ Calexico (Tip-off at 5 p.m.)
