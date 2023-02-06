BOX SCORE: Upcoming games February 6 to February 7
Girls Basketball

Imperial Valley League

Central 47 – Brawley 45

Imperial 58 – Calexico 34

Desert League

Palo Verde 48 – Southwest 30

Upcoming Games, Tip-offs scheduled for 7 p.m.

2/6 Boys Basketball: Calexico Bulldogs vs. Imperial Tigers @ Imperial

2/7 Boys Basketball: Brawley Wildcats vs. Central Spartans @ El Centro

2/7 Boys Basketball: Southwest Eagles vs. Palo Verde Yellow Jackets @ Blythe

2/7 Girls Basketball: Central Spartans vs. Holtville Vikings @ Holtville

2/7 Girls Basketball: Brawley Wildcats vs. Imperial Tigers @ Imperial

2/7 Girls Basketball: Southwest Eagles vs. Vincent Memorial Scots @ Calexico (Tip-off at 5 p.m.)

