Desert League
Vincent Memorial 79 – Holtville 63
Imperial 50 – Calipatria 48
Imperial Valley League
Calexico 64 – Southwest 36
Palo Verde 53 – Brawley 40
Yuma Catholic 80 – Central 52
Upcoming games on Thursday, February 2.
Brawley (6-17 overall, 1-5 IVL) @ Southwest (2-21 overall, 0-5 IVL)
Central (15-8 overall, 4-1 IVL) @ Calexico (14-7 overall, 5-1 IVL)
Holtville (5-15 overall, 0-7 Desert) @ Calipatria (10-14 overall, 2-5 Desert)
Imperial (13-8 overall, 6-1 Desert) @ Vincent Memorial (18-4 overall, 6-1 Desert)
Tip offs scheduled for 7 p.m.
