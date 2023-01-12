CALEXICO – The Calexico High School Bulldogs (9-6 overall, 1-0 league) Boys Basketball Team hosted the Brawley Union High School Wildcats (5-13 overall, 0-1 league) to kick off Imperial Valley League play (IVL), with the Bulldogs biting down on the Wildcats, 60-36.
“We had good ball movement (and) earlier in the season we would try to do our own thing, but we came together and started buying into the culture' the goal of winning IVL and playoffs,” said Calexico's Aidan Carrasco, who added 20 points to the win.
The Wildcat boys had Domanic Vallejo finish the game with 15 points, two assists and two steals, Alex Suareza finished with 10 points and two rebounds, and Mario Chiordi added eight points to the offensive effort.
“We started off pretty well," said Brawley Head Coach Raul Navarro. "Our defense adjusted in the second half and we will continue to adjust and compete.”
“Little things are what change the game in basketball so we just have to continue to improve on those things,” the coach said.
The league opener started off close as the two teams kept each other close. The Bulldogs headed into the second quarter with a two-point lead, 12-14.
Heading into halftime the Bulldogs made sure to maintain their lead and had their highest scoring quarter of the night after scoring 24 points in the second quarter.
Adding to the Bulldogs offensive effort were Cesar Castro and Landon Blaisdell, who each finished with ten points.
“Our coaches told us to play defense, that is our identity and our mentality, we are a defensive team," said Bulldogs point guard Andres Tabarez.
"Our Bulldog defense bleeds into our offense too,” Tabarez said, who finished with 16 points.
Calexico headed into halftime with a 20-point lead, 28-16. The Wildcats started the third quarter with a strong defensive effort and held the Bulldogs to seven points.
The Bulldogs relied on their defense heading into the fourth quarter with a score of 45-23.
Other CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools who opened league play include Palo Verde, Imperial, Calipatria, Vincent Memorial, Holtville and Central Union high schools.
The Central Spartans (12-7 overall, 1-0 league) hosted the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (3-12 overall, 0-1 league), and overcame the green and yellow with a score of 58-52.
The Spartans roster was led by Jared Martin who finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, followed by Spartan Jacob Vargas with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals.
“The guys showed a lot of perseverance and I believe we are headed in the right direction," Central Head Coach Deon Staton said. "It was a good tough win."
In the Desert League (DL), the Imperial Tigers (7-5 overall, 1-0 league) opened play against the Calipatria Hornets (8-10 overall, 0-1 league), where the Tigers overpowered the Hornets 73-36.
Leading the Tigers was David Scariano, who scored 22 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. The Tigers' Jared Nixon finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, while Giovani Robles ended with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Hunter Ngyuen also added to the Tigers’ defensive effort with four rebounds and one block.
“I thought the boys came out with energy and executed our game plan,” Imperial Head Coach Dave Milan said. “We played well on defense, made some adjustments at halftime and, offensively, we took advantage of our height in the paint.”
The Vincent Memorial Scots (10-3 overall, 1-0 league), who play the Tigers on this Friday the 13th, defeated the Holtville Vikings (5-9 overall, 0-1 League) by a score of 82-55.
The Scots had Raul Villarreal finish the night with a double-double after dropping 21 points and 22 rebounds. Francisco Perez-Tejada added 27 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds while Jacobo Elias had five rebounds and three steals.
“It was a good first win to open up league play and we are working on minimizing our errors going into our next league game,” said Vincent Memorial Head Coach Omar Vega.
Most teams will return to the court on Friday, January 13, in DL play.
The Calipatria Hornets will host the Holtville Vikings in Holtville, while the Imperial Tigers will travel to take on the Vincent Memorial Scots in Calexico.
In IVL play, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets will host the Brawley Wildcats in Blythe, while the Southwest Eagles will take on the Calexico Bulldogs in Calexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.