CALEXICO – In Boys’ Basketball, the Calexico High School Team hosted the Calipatria High School Hornets for their second non-league meeting this season, where the Bulldogs won the game in the final minutes, 55-46.
The two entered halftime tied 25-25, and the Bulldogs extended it to a one-point lead, 41-40, going into the fourth quarter. Tabarez scored a free throw with 3:47 left in the fourth to extend the lead 46-42 until Hornet Noah Spence made a field goal to bridge the gap back to two points.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, they are well coached, and a good team,” said Hugo Estrada, fifth-year Head Coach for the Bulldogs. “We focused on executing our game plan, being patient, attacking, and getting to the paint, which was hard during the first half.”
Toward the end of the game, “We made a couple of threes which opened the game back up to us, and allowed us to win,” Estrada said.
The Bulldogs were led by seniors Andres Tabarez, who finished with 15 points, and Gael Monzon, who added ten points to the win.
“We never gave up,” said Bulldogs’ senior guard Aidan Carrasco. “Even on bad possessions where none of us were hitting our shots, we kept on pushing, and it played a huge role in our win.”
The two teams met earlier this season during the Boys’ Basketball Tiger Classic, with the Bulldogs overcoming the Hornets 50-45.
“They were a tough team and played hard during both match-ups,” Carrasco said. “They challenged us to crash the boards more and play better defense because they kept us on our toes the whole game. ”
The Hornets were led by Richard Ruiz, who led the team with 11 points, followed by CJ Spence, who added 10 points. Diego Romero and Tonino Mendoza also each finished with seven points.
Both teams are CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference schools, yet the two will not be seeing much of each other again this season.
The Bulldogs will compete in the Imperial Valley League alongside Southwest, Palo Verde, Central Union, and Brawley Union high schools. The Hornets will battle against Imperial, Vincent Memorial, and Holtville high schools in the Desert League.
“Calexico is one of the most fundamentally sound teams,” said Calipatria Head Coach Robert Romero.
“It helps us play against this type of competition because it gets us ready for league play,” Romero said, “and the fact that we hung in there with them gives us a positive outlook moving forward.”
While the two will remain in their respective leagues from the 2021-2022 season, the two experienced divisional playoff realignment, with the Bulldogs moving from D-II to D-I and the Hornets competing in D-V.
Today, Wednesday, December 21, the Hornets (6-6, overall) will host the Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets in a non-league game in Calipatria at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs (6-4, overall) will return to the court to take on the Stevenson High School Pirates on Wednesday, December 28 in a non-league match up as part of the Desert Holiday Classic at Rancho Mirage High School, at 12:30 p.m., in Rancho Mirage, California near Cathedral City.
