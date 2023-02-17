IMPERIAL VALLEY – The opening round of the CIF San Diego Section boys basketball playoffs brought highs and lows for local Southeastern Conference member schools. The D-IV bracket saw the most success with Imperial, Brawley, and Vincent Memorial all securing a spot in the quarterfinals game today, Friday, February 17.
Standing alone in the competitive Division I bracket were the thirteenth-seeded Calexico Bulldogs (15-10 overall. 6-2 in Imperial Valley league), who fell 91-48 to fourth-seeded San Diego High School.
“It was a tough game,” Calexico Head Coach Hugo Estrada said. “We competed in the first half, but were overwhelmed by their shooting and athleticism. They are one of the best teams in Division 1 for a reason.”
“Tough way to end our season but very proud of our team, especially our seniors,” Estrada said. “They played with heart every game and were a huge part in making our program competitive for the past four years.”
The Bulldogs will bid farewell to 11 seniors, including leading scorers Andres Tabarez, Aidan Carrasco, and Landon Blaisdell.
In Division III, the twelfth-seeded Central Spartans (18-10 overall, 7-1 IVL) closed the season after falling short, 70-53, to fifth-seeded West Hills.
“We did a great job this season, and the guys exceeded expectations,” Spartans Head Coach Deon Staton said. “We did not get outsized, but were a little too amped up.”
“Our defense carried us through this season and kept us in the game against West Hills,” said Spartan Jacob Vargas, who added nine points to Central’s total. “Tonight we struggled on offense, but came a long way from the start of the season.”
The Spartans’ Jared Martin also contributed 26 points, while Seth Johnson added 11 points.
“This season was about trusting the process, asking questions, and as the season progressed the guys bought in, learned to trust in each other, and developed a brotherhood,” Staton said.
The D-IV bracket saw an upset with the fifteenth-seeded Brawley Wildcats overcoming the second-seeded Clairemont, 55-40.
“The kids played fundamental basketball, tough defense, and executed well on offense,” said Wildcats Head Coach Raul Navarro. “Moving forward, we will continue working on and executing fundamentals.”
The Wildcats were led by Dominic Vallejo with 24 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Mario Chiordi who added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Leading the D-V bracket is the number one-seeded Vincent Memorial Scots with a marginal 67-38 win over sixteenth-seeded Sweetwater High School.
“Our defense was our driving force the whole game,” said Scots Head Coach Omar Vega. “We forced turnovers and were able to convert them to fast break points.”
The Scots offense was led by Raul Villarreal with 21 points and five rebounds, while Francisco Perez-Tejada and Armando Apodaca each added nine points and five steals.
“We accomplished everything we planned and wanted to do,” Vega said. “Each game and team is different, so we will make adjustments, work on the little things and hopefully take advantage of having home court up until the semifinals.”
The third-seeded Imperial Tigers will remain at home for the quarterfinals after defeating fourteenth-seeded Southwest High of San Diego, 80-38.
“We prepared for them,” Tigers’ head Coach Dave Milan said. “For us it was about attacking the basket and continuing to take advantage of our height. We have three big guys, so our focus is making sure each guy is prepared to step up and execute their job.”
The Tigers’ David Scariano, Giovanni Robles, and Jared Nixon collectively added 48 points and 27 rebounds to Imperial’s dominant win, with each player on the Tigers’ 13-man roster adding a minimum of one point a piece.
“We had a win where everyone was able to contribute and the entire team a chance to experience the playoff atmosphere and gain playing time during the postseason,” Milan said, who has a handful of underclassmen on the Tiger team.
In the D-V bracket, the tenth-seeded Calipatria Hornets came home with a 64-48 road win over the seventh-seed, High Tech High of Chula Vista.
Boys basketball teams are scheduled to take the court today, Friday, February 17, for the quarterfinals.
Vincent will host San Pasqual while Imperial welcomes St. Joseph’s Academy. The Wildcats and Hornets will be on the road, while the Northend teams will see action with Calipatria taking on Valley Center and Brawley facing off against Kearny Mesa.
Schools may agree to change the starting times, so it is suggested that those planning to attend check with the host school for official start times.
