CALEXICO – The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) Scots hosted the Brawley Union High School Wildcats for their second and last scheduled match up of the season, where the Scots overcame the Wildcats 60-27.
The Wildcats were led by Domanic Vallejo, who finished with 11 points, followed by Noah Cervantes, who added six points.
The Scots had Jacobo Elias add seven points and eight rebounds to the win, followed by Alex Adame, who ended with six points and five rebounds.
“We played really well as a team, and it was good to have our full team back after injuries and CIF-sanctioned sit-out time,” said VMCHS Scot Francisco Perez Tejada, who finished the night with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
The Scots took control early on as they headed into the second quarter, 17-6, with an 11-point lead over the Wildcats. The Scots extended their lead and headed into the halftime up, 31-14.
“We are getting better at communicating, passing the ball better, and our strengths are just how well we know our playbook. We adapt and make it work,” said VMCHS Scot Raul Villarreal, who added 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six steals.
The Scots maintained their dominance and entered the fourth quarter leading by a 20-plus point margin, 44-23.
Leading the Scots’ defensive effort was Gael Villavicencio, who had four blocks and four rebounds.
“The goal is to get better together; moving the ball, communication, improving our defense is all part of it,” Perez Tejada said.
During their first match up this season, the Scots overpowered the Wildcats 57-33, where Perez Tejada led the navy and gold with 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.
Andrew Suarez led the Wildcat’s offense with 13 points.
The two teams met once during the 2021-2022 season for a non-league match up, where the Wildcats defeated the Scots 75-31.
“We have improved as a unit, we have played tough teams, and our bond is getting better,” Perez Tejada said. “Our chemistry is growing, and it is starting to translate on the court.”
This season, the two CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools will be competing in different leagues, but have the potential to meet during the Division IV playoffs come late February.
The Wildcats, who finished the ‘21-’22 season 8-18 overall, and 4-4 in Imperial Valley League (IVL) play, will continue to compete in the IVL this season alongside Calexico, Palo Verde, Southwest, and Central Union high schools.
The Wildcats will hit the road for their IVL match up against the Calexico Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 10.
After finishing the ‘21-’22 season 8-13 overall, and 5-4 in Desert League (DL) play, the Scots will remain part of the DL along with Imperial, Holtville, and Calipatria high schools.
The Scots will kick off DL play at home against the Holtville Vikings on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in Calexico. The Wildcats will return to the court today, Friday, January 6 as they travel to take on the Cibola High School Raiders in Yuma.
