The Central Spartans are closing out league play against familiar rivals, starting with their win over the Brawley Wildcats, 76-67.
The Spartans’ offense was led by Jared Martin with 29 points, Jacob Vargas’ 23 points, and Seth Johnson’s nine points to the win.
Filling up the Wildcats’ stat sheet was Domanic Vallejo with 17 points, six steals, and four blocks, followed by Alex Suarez’s 15 points and three assists.
“I have played in a few Bell games and played against Brawley a lot,” said Spartan Jared Martin, who also plays varsity football and baseball. “I enjoy the atmosphere, I take these games to heart, they are personal, and I play my best in these games.”
Like all great rivalries, it was a back-and-forth battle, with the Spartans gaining a two-point lead in the first quarter, 16-14.
The Wildcats added 16 points in the second quarter, and the Spartans’ James Tovar scored two free throws in the final seconds to tie the game, 30-30, heading into halftime.
“At half time, we mentioned how the game wasn’t over, turnovers and mistakes happen, but we had to move onto the next half,” said Spartan guard, Jacob Vargas.
The two remained neck-and-neck heading into the final eight minutes of play. The Spartans outscored the Wildcats by three points, 51-48, to round out the third quarter.
Wildcats saw efforts from Raine Reeves with 13 points and seven assists, while Andrew Suarez contributed ten points and four rebounds to Brawley’s total.
After the final six minutes of play, the Spartans led by a four-point margin, 65-61.
“I don’t feel any pressure during these games but we do want to keep our composure, communicate and swing the ball like we usually do,” Vargas said.
The Spartans secured the win at the free throw line, with shots from Martin, Kaleb Flores, and James Tovar.
“It was a big game where we fell short, but it was okay,” Wildcat Alex Suarez said. “We moved around the court well, our ball movement was on point, and now it is time to wait for final rankings and CIF playoffs.
The Wildcats have officially closed out the 2022-2023 regular season ending with a 7-18 overall record and a 2-6 Imperial Valley league record.
“Throughout the season, we improved a lot as a team, learned how to work together, but the highlight was being able to play with brother Andrew,” Suarez said.
“As a senior, tonight was about playing my heart out,” he said. “It is sad to see it come to an end, especially against long-time rivals, but I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates.”
The Spartans currently lead Imperial Valley league play with a 6-1 league record, followed by Calexico Bulldogs and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets, both being tied for second place with 5-2 league records.
The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs will face off today, Thursday, February 9, in Calexico. The winner has the potential to secure either a league co-championship or a second place finish.
“We have had our ups and downs but it just took practice to get where we are currently,” Central’s Vargas said. “I expected the league to look like this, except for that one road loss, but we came in the gym the following days and practiced harder knowing we had to bounce back from it.”
“The win against Calexico helped, especially after the loss, they were our biggest league opponent, and beating them twice was huge,” said Martin, whose first game after returning from an ankle injury was against the Bulldogs.
“We have one more game to secure the Imperial Valley league championship and we are a good team; I feel like we are the best team in the Valley,” Martin said. “We have a great program. It is our coach’s first year (and) he is doing a great job.”
“I am excited about the playoffs,” he said.
The Spartans will close out league play on Friday, February 10, against cross-town rival Southwest Eagles at Spartan Arena in El Centro at 7 p.m.
Both teams, along with other CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools, will await their respective playoff seeding and potential match ups to be determined over the weekend.
