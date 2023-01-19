EL CENTRO – The Spartans of Central Union High School hosted the Calexico Bulldogs in a back-and-forth battle within the Imperial Valley League that ended in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter, after Central's Kaleb Flores hit a corner three-point shot to secure a 62-59 CUHS win.
The Spartans' offense was led by Jacob Vargas with 23 points, Flores' 18 points, Seth Johnson had 15 points, and James Tovar contributed six points to the win.
“I prepared myself for this day," Flores said. "(Prepping) countless hours in the morning, after hours ... and that shot was just a result of that,” he said. “Coach Staton has helped me with my shot since my freshman year, and after that it has been just repetitions – just keep on shooting – and my team gives me confidence.”
“We had a huge chip on our shoulder,” Flores said. “We lost a big player from our team and I had to step up coming from the bench. Calexico is a really tough team so we had to keep going and we couldn't show fear,” the guard said.
For Calexico, Andres Tabarez scored 18 points, Aidan Carrasco scored 10 points, and Gael Monzon added 11 points to the Bulldogs close loss to the Spartans.
The two battled from start to finish, as the Spartans ended the first quarter leading 12-11. The Bulldogs stuck to their game plan and hit two threes in the second quarter to secure the lead 25-19, with 1:57 left in the second.
Despite the Spartans also scoring a three, the Bulldogs kept El Centro at bay and headed into halftime leading by a five-point margin, 27-22.
Entering the second half, the Spartans were behind for most of the quarter yet Vargas’ six points in the third quarter were enough to give the blue-and-white the lead heading into the final quarter.
“It was a tough game,” said Calexico Bulldogs head coach Hugo Estrada. "Both teams played hard and competed throughout."
The Spartans entered the fourth quarter leading by two, 40-38. The two teams exchanged two-pointers throughout the first minutes of the final quarter and found themselves tied 44-44 with 6:03 left in the contest.
“It was a very tough fourth quarter,” said Central's Jacob Vargas. “We were down by seven at one point but we are also used to the environment, and we've learned how to slow down the ball going into the fourth quarter.”
Behind Calexico’s signature fast-paced defense, the Bulldogs gained momentum, leading by ten points, 57-47, with 3:09 minutes remaining in the fourth.
The Spartans bridged the gap back down to three points, 56-59, while Central’s Jacob Vargas hit a three-point shot to tie the game 59-59 with 46.5 seconds left. Flores then hit a game-winning three-pointer to seal the deal for Central's close win.
“It’s been these types of games going back four-to-five years now," Estrada said. "As a team, we will get back to the drawing board and we will prepare for the next game on Saturday.”
“We can’t celebrate yet," Flores said. "We just have to continue practicing and get ready to take on them at their house.”
The Central Spartans will continue Imperial Valley League play tomorrow Friday, January 20, against the Brawley Union High School Wildcats at 7 p.m. in Brawley.
The Calexico Bulldogs are scheduled to return to the court on Saturday, January 21, as they take on San Diego's High Tech High School at 1 p.m.
