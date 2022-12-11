IMPERIAL — Round 1 of the 2022 Boys' Basketball Tiger Classic kicked off with Southwest High School taking on Valhalla High School and Holtville High school facing off against Shadow Hills.
The Southwest Eagles fell 22-61 to Valhalla, while the Holtville Vikings stumbled against Shadow Hills High School after a 48-70 finish.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Round 1 continued with the Calexico High Bulldogs defeating the Calipatria High Hornets 50-45.
Ending Round 1 play, the Tigers took on the Brawley High Wildcats, finishing with a 56-45 Tigers' win.
The Eagles took on the Wildcats in Round 2, with the Wildcats defeating the Eagles 49-9.
The Vikings faced the Hornets in Round 2, with the Hornets dominating Holtville 57-22.
In Round 2 of the championship bracket, the Tigers went up against Valhalla and finished five points short, 65-70. Valhalla moved on to the Championship game, while the Tigers secured a spot to compete for third place.
The Calexico Bulldogs competed against Shadow Hills for a spot in the Championship game, with Shadow Hills overcoming the Bulldogs 52-34.
The Eagles took on the Holtville Vikings in Round 3, while the Wildcats took on the Calipatria Hornets.
In the Championship game, Valhalla took on Shadow Hills, with the Tigers and Bulldogs facing off for a third-place finish.
Final Scores were not available by press time, but full tournament coverage will be included in Monday’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press.
