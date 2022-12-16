EL CENTRO – The Imperial Tigers and Southwest Eagles tipped off on a preseason match up while the Brawley Wildcats hosted the Holtville Vikings to continue preseason play.
On Thursday, Dec. 14 the Tigers led the Eagles 40-17 at the half before ultimately defeating the Eagles 79-39. The Wildcats had a marginal lead over the Vikings 40-13, before pulling away with a 71-30 victory.
The Tigers were led by David Scariano, who finished with 28 points, followed by Jacob Milan with 17 points, and Giovani Robles who contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds to the Tigers’ win.
The Wildcats had Dominic Vallejo post 22 points, followed by Noah Cervantes’ 11 points to the Wildcats’ win. Anthony Loza and Raine Reeves also contributed eight points each.
Today, Friday, December 16, the Wildcats will host the Calipatria Hornets in Brawley at 7 p.m. while the Vikings travel to take on the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in Blythe a 7 p.m.
The Southwest Eagles will return to the court on Tuesday, December 27 to take on Eastlake High School in Chula Vista at 3:30 p.m., as part of the Montgomery Varsity tournament.
The Imperial Tigers will return to the court on Wednesday, December 28 to host Kearny High School in Imperial at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.