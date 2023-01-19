Holtville – The Vikings of Holtville High School (5-11 overall, 0-3 league) hosted the Imperial High Tigers (9-6 overall, 3-0 league) in their first Desert League match of the season, where the Tigers defeated the Vikings by a score of 61-48.
The Tigers entered halftime with a 10-point lead, 32-22, yet the Vikings bridged the gap down to seven and entered the fourth quarter trailing 47-40. The Tigers’ Giovanni Robles and Jared Nixon each added six points in the fourth quarter, giving Imperial a 13-point win over the Vikings.
For the Tigers, Nixon finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, and Robles added 15 points and three blocks, while Fernando Villalba had seven points and five rebounds.
Headlining the Vikings roster was Brady Walker who finished the game with 14 points, followed by Javier Tolosa with twelve points, and Brett Terill contributed 10 points.
Both teams will return to the court on Friday, January 20, as the Tigers will travel to take on the Calipatria High Hornets in Calipat for their second league meeting. Also on Friday, the Vikings will host the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots in Holtville.
The games are both scheduled for 7 p.m. start times.
