IMPERIAL – The Imperial High Tiger boys’ basketball team has advanced to the CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship game after defeating the visiting Kearny High Komets by a score of 67-66 in a semifinal game here Wednesday night, February 22.
With the victory, the Desert League champion Tigers improved their season record to 19-8, and advances the ambush to face the San Pasqual High Eagles (17-13) on Friday afternoon, February 24, at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista at 5:00 p.m.
“We’ve got one more game,” an exuberant Imperial Coach David Milan said, noting it has been decades since the Tigers last made a championship appearance. “It’s my first trip to a final game as a coach and I remember Imperial losing a CIF title game in the mid-1980s so we’ve been working on this for a while.”
Wednesday’s semifinal game ended in dramatic fashion: Imperial leading by two points inbounded the ball and were able to sink a layup off of Kearny’s press before a desperation three-pointer went in for the Komets, who then watched the Tigers let the clock run out for the win.
Until that moment the two teams battled, with Imperial receiving a stellar scoring performance from one of their “three towers,” David Scariano, who scored a game-high 39 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Scariano did most of his offensive damage scoring 31 points in the critical second and third quarters when Imperial fought back after scoring just nine points in the first quarter.
Also coming up big was junior Jared Nixon who scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while freshman Giovani Robles added 14 rebounds and seven points.
Both also contributed to Imperial’s offense in a way that doesn’t show up in the scorebook.
“Run a lot of sets to get David open but we have three big kids, and with Nixon and Robiles, when they try to defend us it’s ‘pick your poison,’” Milan said. “When teams try to play us man-to-man, David’s generally been guarded by smaller men and he can elevate and score.”
With every point eventually being the potential game-winner, Imperial made their free throws when they needed to in the second half, going 13-for-18 after hitting just four of nine in the first half.
“Nixon only missed 1-of-6 six down the stretch in the fourth quarter, and those were clutch free-throws,” Milan said.
Also on Wednesday, February 22, in CIF Division IV boys soccer playoffs action, the Brawley High Wildcats were the last Southeastern Conference team eliminated from the 2023 playoffs as they fell to the Morse High Tigers, 3-2 in overtime, in a semifinal match in San Diego.
The Wildcats drew first blood in the match when sophomore Oscar Paez scored in the middle of the first half on a cross by fellow sophomore Lucca Aguilara, but a Morse penalty kick tied the match at 1-1 at the half.
Morse then scored early in the second half to go up 2-1 before Brawley sophomore, Diego Padilla, tied the match off a misplaced goalie kick, which Padilla footed into the open net in the 25th minute.
“It was an even match with both teams creating opportunities to score,” Brawley boys soccer Coach Frank Felix said. “Both defenses played well and both goalies had some good saves, so 2-2 was a justified result for the match.”
Following a 2-2 tie after regulation, the second-seeded Morse Tigers scored on a thru-ball goal around the third-seeded Wildcat defense, about halfway through the 15-minute sudden-death overtime period.
“We lost in overtime but that takes nothing away from our team,” Felix said. “(It was a) great experience for a young team and I told them that they had exceeded expectations from the start of the season. We are only losing three seniors and return the core group who will have grown stronger mentality for these playoffs.”
Previously, the Wildcats (18-6-4, 5-3-2 IVL) had opened the D-IV playoffs with a bye, before defeating visiting eleventh-seeded Escondido Charter High, by a score of 4-1 in a quarterfinal match last Saturday at Warne Field.
