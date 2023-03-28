The CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference recently announced the All Imperial Valley League and Al -Desert League boys soccer teams for 2023.
The 2023 season was noteworthy as it was the second season that the Southeastern Conference divided its teams into two leagues based on the CIF’s power ranking system and for the addition of Borrego Springs and West Shores high schools' teams.
The addition of Borrego Springs and West Shores allowed the Southeastern Conference to expand the Imperial Valley League from four teams in 2022 to a six-team league were based on the top power rankings with the new schools, giving the Desert League four teams.
While the Imperial Valley League had an expanded league schedule for 2023, the results were similar to 2022, as the Calexico High Bulldogs were IVL champions and collected Player of the Year honors for senior Roger Cabrera and Coach of the Year honors for Bulldog Coach Javier Bernal.
For Bernal – who runs the Southeastern Conference’s only Division I boys programs – the championship was his thirteenth in his 21 seasons at Calexico. Bernal is the career leader in wins and league championships in all sports in Calexico.
This year Calexico battled the Southwest High Eagles under another veteran coach, Rafael Contreras, picking up their seventh straight title.
Bernal's team went 9-1 in IVL action in 2023. He noted that the league is always very competitive, as his 2018 team got as close to being undefeated as any with a 10-0-2 IVL record before becoming CIF Division II runner-ups that year.
“Over the years I’ve learned that after the first round we’ve seen each other and it gets really competitive," Bernal said. "I work to get the kids to focused. Generally we do not see each other in non-league matches or at tournaments, so we approach each match expecting a challenge ... plus it’s competitive because a lot of the kids know each other and play with or against each other in off-season leagues. It wasn’t that way 20 years ago.”
Bernal also won the IVL’s Coach of the Year award in 2022 and, in fact, has won it multiple times, each time being an unexpected honor for him.
“I don’t think about it before the all league meeting and I think most coaches don't,” Bernal said, “so every time it takes me by surprise. ... I don’t do what I do for the accolades, I just do the best job I can and focus on the kids.”
Player of the Year, Bulldog Roger Cabrera, was an All IVL First Team selection in 2022 as a junior after bursting on the Bulldog scene last season having played on Calexico’s freshman team in 2020 and then choosing not to play the 2021 COVID mini-season.
“Roger has been a starting forward for us the last two years and missed a year but came back and made All IVL last year,” Bernal said. “I describe him as the 'silent-killer type' … he wasn’t a captain but once he put on the shirt and cleats he turned into a beast on the field and led by example.”
Bernal also noted that singling out Cabrera was made easier by the Bulldog’s 2022-23 season numbers.
“He was easily our leading scorer with 26 goals in our 27 matches,” Bernal said. “He was the only player to score against D-I powers teams Torrey Pines, Eastlake, and Poway … it was a point of pride with him, and it’s special as he’s the first one over the years to score against Torrey Pines in the six matches we have played.”
The 2023 All IVL Boys Soccer First Team features Calexico’s Cabrera along with fellow senior Bulldogs Luis Martinez and Damian Lopez, junior Jetzay Lucero, as well as Southwest High seniors Andres Velez, Issaias Quevedo, and Leonardo Velez.
The remainder of the All IVL First Team includes Brawley High seniors Victor Quirarte and Nathan Urbano, Imperial High senior Leonardo Lopez, Central High senior Sergio Chaidez and Holtville High junior Juan Carlos Rodriguez.
The 2023 All IVL Second Team includes Calexico seniors Andres Bojorquez and Saul Aguilar, Bulldog juniors Jay Patino and Ivan Agramont, Southwest seniors Thomas Williams and Vicente Zamora, and Eagle junior Aiden Salazar.
Other Second Team selections include Brawley senior Gabriel Morales and sophomore Diego Padilla, Imperial senior Nathan Luna, Central senior Cesar Becerra, and Holtville sophomore Bryan Mesa.
The Southeastern Conference also named their 2023 All Desert League Boys Soccer Teams, honoring league champion Palo Verde High junior Cade Alaniz as Player of the Year and Scott Peterson as Coach of the Year.
Joining Alaniz on the 2023 All Desert League First Team were Palo Verde seniors Joshua Perez and Mark Barth and four more juniors, Miguel Duarte, Jesus Gutierrez, Anibal Gomez, and Landyn Munyon. Yellow Jacket seniors Leo Godinez, Madden Dowling and junior Matthew Figueroa were also Second Team selections.
The Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots, under coach Ernesto Quintero, finished the 2023 Desert League race just one match behind Palo Verde and claimed eight All Desert League selections.
Named to the All Desert League First Team were Vincent Memorial seniors Victor Gonzalez and Max Escobar, junior Jose Quintana and freshman Alex Ponce. VM Scot seniors Andre Estrella, Luis Vellatti, and Hector Manriquez and sophomore Francisco Patino were named as Second Team selections.
Other 2023 All Desert League honorees include First Team selection senior Briem Cole of Borrego Springs High.
More Second Teamers named were Calipatria seniors David Sepulveda and David Martin Del Campo, West Shores High sophomore Carlos Bojorquez and Borrego Springs seniors Angel Delgado and Adan Valdez.
