EL CENTRO – The Brawley Wildcats boys soccer team faced off against the Central Spartans on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for the first time this season as part of the Cardinal/Eagle Varsity Tournament.
The tourney kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Southwest High School. The Wildcats overcame the Spartans 5-1 in the preseason match-up.
“Today, we played really well on the floor, transitioned the ball, and we put five away, which was great,” said Central’s senior stopper David Lopez.
For the Spartans, this year will bring another season as part of the CIF Southeastern Conferences’ Imperial Valley League (IVL), with the Wildcats being the only new league opponent.
In addition, the Spartans will now compete in Division III instead of Division II. The Spartans finished the 2021-2022 season 7-12 overall, and 5-4 in IVL play.
The Spartans and Wildcats did not meet once last year but will compete another two times this season once the IVL play begins in January. Recently, the Spartans faced familiar foes in the Imperial Tigers (1-1) and Southwest Eagles (3-1).
“I want to win IVLS and CIF,” said Spartans’ senior last defender Brandon Pantaleon. “We have known each other for a really long time, and with our coaching staff I think we can go far.”
“We are better players,” Pantaleon said. “We are working hard to make better, smarter decisions on the field, and I think it will show as the season progresses.”
This ‘22-’23 season brought many changes for the Wildcats. They will now compete in Division IV and have joined the IVL, where they will face Calexico, Central, Southwest, Imperial, and Holtville.
Last season, the Wildcats competed in Division III and were part of the Desert League, where they competed against Calipatria, Vincent, Palo Verde, and Imperial. The Wildcats finished the 2021-2022 season 9-12 overall, and 5-3 in Desert League play.
“We have a decent chemistry, I think we can and will make it better,” said Brawley junior last defender David Madrid. “By playing together a lot this preseason, we will have a good shot going into league play.”
The match-up against the Spartans is the Wildcats’ first loss of the season, as the ‘Cats racked up wins against Holtville (2-1), Indio (2-0), and Vincent Memorial (2-0) earlier this month.
“I am mostly looking forward to fighting hard for the IVL championship, making it to the playoffs, and just playing our game,” said Wildcat senior goalkeeper Victor Garcia. “It starts with confidence from me, my defenders, and just making sure that I am doing my job, either with passion or goalkeeping.”
The Brawley Wildcats will travel to take on Cathedral City on Monday, Nov. 28, while the Spartans will return to the field on Saturday, Dec. 3 as they travel to take on Bishop’s High School as part of the Parker Cup Tournament.
IVL play will kick off with the Wildcats taking on the Imperial Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Spartans will host the Holtville Vikings on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
