IMPERIAL VALLEY – With two weeks to go in the Southeastern Conference’s boys soccer league title races, perhaps this week’s most critical match will pit the two teams tied for first place in the Imperial Valley League against each other today, January 31, when the Southwest Eagles host the Calexico Bulldogs at Freeway Stadium.
Although it is merely a match past mid-way in the IVL boys race and each squad has three more IVL matches to play after Tuesday's showdown, the stakes are nonetheless high for both the Southwest and Calexico high school squads.
Southwest's (9-11-3, 5-1 IVL) Coach Rafael Contreras put the match in perspective.
”If we lose we fall back a match of Calexico in the loss column, and we definitely need a tie or a win,” Contreras said. “Overall, whoever loses is then depending on everyone else in the IVL for help to get the championship.”
In a match earlier this month, the Eagles beat the Bulldogs by a score of 1-0 at Ward Field in Calexico, setting up a scenario similar to last season where Southwest opened with a win then fell to Calexico at home to lose the IVL championship.
Since their first meeting, Calexico (10-7-3, 5-1 IVL) has regrouped from the opening loss against Southwest, reeling off four recent IVL wins. Calexico's recent wins include a 4-1 win over the Holtville Vikings led by Jayjay Patino's dual goals as well as Jetzay Lucero and Roger Cabrera scoring one goal a piece.
Another recent Calexico win was by a score of 4-2 over Imperial High School, with Lucero scoring twice and Patino and Cabrera scoring solo goals. Lucero also had two goals in a non-league match last week against Hilltop High in Chula Vista in a 3-3 tie, where Cabrera also scored.
“We ended the week tied for the IVL lead with Southwest and Tuesday’s match will be important to us,” Calexico Coach Javier Bernal said, with an eye on both the IVL and the upcoming CIF SDS playoffs.
“It will help determine league, and for us, it will decide whether we get a home match in the Division I playoffs …it’s a big week too because we play Central on Friday and mighty Poway (High Titans) there on Saturday,” Bernal said.
Last week was a mixed bag for Southwest, who downed cross-town rival Central High (7-6-6, 2-3-1 IVL) by a score of 3-1 behind goals from seniors Leonardo Velez and Luis Reynoso as well as sophomore Max de la Vega, before falling 2-1 to Brawley High (14-4-4, 2-2-2 IVL).
“I told my players after the match that the league is so competitive that any team can beat any other team on any given night,” Brawley Coach Frank Felix said. “They came into Warne Field with a 5-0 record and I told the team that no one was going to go undefeated and they proved my point.”
Felix emphasized that throughout the season the Wildcats have been working on offensive set pieces and that the time and effort paid dividends against Southwest. Sophomore Gabrial Padilla scored on a header off a corner kick in the 15th minute.
Brawley took a 2-0 lead into the half when junior Gilbert Valenzuela connected on a header, this one in the 38th minute off a throw-in.
Southwest freshman Christopher Padilla brought the Eagles to within a goal with ten minutes remaining, but the Wildcat defense – led by goalkeeper Victor Quirate who made three late saves inside the six-yard box – stayed composed and held on for the win.
For Brawley, who is in CIF SDS Division IV, any win over a higher divisional team like Southwest is a power-ranking plus.
“I think it shows the distance between the teams in the IVL has shortened,” Felix said. “It’s definitely going to help us a lot with the CIF power rankings … we actually already moved up a spot in the rankings.”
The Brawley victory only added to the importance of the Calexico-Southwest match today at 6:00 p.m., as Contreras and Bernal seek to go a match up on the IVL table, knowing all of their remaining matches will be battles.
“The match is key," Contreras said. "Each team doesn’t necessarily win anything Tuesday, but it gives the team that wins an advantage on the other. And so if we win we control our destiny and if not we don’t win, we have to look to others."
"It’s going to be a tough match … they are all tough, but this one is special,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.