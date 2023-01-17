IMPERIAL VALLEY — The high school boys soccer season kicked into league mode last week as the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues opened 2023 play in the CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference.
This season the Southeastern Conference has a new look with San Diego County’s Borrego Springs High and northeastern Imperial County’s West Shores High having aligned with Imperial Valley schools and Blythe's Palo Verde High School.
The opening week highlighted what can be expected every season in the always tough and gritty Imperial Valley League boys soccer, as last season’s champion Calexico High School Bulldogs boys fell to last season’s second-place finisher, the Southwest High School Eagles, by a score of 1-0 last Friday, January 13, at Ward Field in Calexico.
Both teams went into the match off of IVL opening match wins on Tuesday of last week, with Calexico having downed the Imperial Tigers, 5-2, while Southwest squeezed past the Brawley Wildcats by one goal, 3-2.
Looking back at the match, Southwest boys soccer Coach Rafael Contreras was pleased with the win and drew some eerie comparisons to the IVL boys soccer race last year.
“It was a good win for us as they are (CIF) Division I with a good record, and last season the IVL championship came down to the last match of the season with them,” Contreras said. “Last season it started the same as we beat them in the first game at Calexico, and this season we are looking to play them again at home. They are always good matches.”
The lone goal in the match was scored in the 37th minute of the first half, and for Contreras, it came in a way he didn’t expect from 5-foot-8, 128-pound sophomore midfielder Joseph Rosas.
“Rosas was set to take a free kick and I thought he was going to center the ball to our two taller players in the middle, senior Issaias Quevedo and junior Aiden Salazar,” Contreras said. “They were calling for the ball but Rosas just took the shoot from the left side of the box and he curled it in from about 25 yards out.”
In some ways, the goal was just another chapter in the history of IVL soccer for Contreras, who is in his 23rd season as the Eagles coach.
“I think this year is going to be even tougher than other seasons," he said. "Everybody has a good squad and every match will be a fight,” said Contreras, who is the Imperial Valley College mens soccer coach team as well as the manager/coach of Imperial Valley Chapter of the So Cal Elite Youth Soccer Club, based in Chino, California.
Noting the Eagles' slow start to the season – where at one point Southwest lost or tied in nine straight matches in December – Contreras sees his team treading in the right direction.
“Our season did not start out so well but at our last tournament after New Year’s in Oceanside is where we seemed to turn it around,” he said.
In other IVL boys soccer action last week, the Central High Spartans and Brawley fought to a 1-1 tie while Imperial downed Holtville High Vikings by a score of 6-2.
Looking ahead to IVL action this week, yesterday Southwest (6-9-3, 2-0 IVL) traveled to Imperial (7-8-2, 1-1 IVL), while Calexico (6-6-2, 1-1 IVL) played at Central (6-3-6, 1-1 IVL). The Brawley boys (12-3-3, 0-1-1 IVL ) hosted Holtville (5-9-1, 0-2 IVL).
Tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, Brawley travels to Calexico. Friday, January 19, the Central Spartans play at Imperial versus the Tigers, while the Southwest Eagles will host the Holtville Vikings.
For all matches, except when noted, kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
