Boys Soccer: Tigers win Desert Cup
- PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL ATHELTICS
-
-
- 0
Featured
Right Now
64°
Clear
- Humidity: 23%
- Cloud Coverage: 58%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:36:19 AM
- Sunset: 05:15:59 PM
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vo Medical to open new facilities in Brawley, El Centro; confirms rumors of possible ECRMC buy-out
- El Centro hospital clarifies finances
- Three arrested, booked in Brawley PD fentanyl bust
- Caen tres de Arizona con fentanilo en Brawley
- County round table discusses possibility of countywide healthcare district
- Shooting in Calipatria
- Presentan el Carnaval de Ensenada 2023
- Cierran escuelas de Yuma por tiroteo
- Piden ayuda autoridades del hospital de El Centro
- Calexico Bulldogs’ EV auto shop class charges up VIPs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.