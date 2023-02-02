Boys Soccer: Tigers win Desert Cup

The Imperial High School Tigers and Holtville Vikings faced off for the annual Desert Cup rivalry game on Tuesday, January 31 at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial. The Tigers defeated the Vikings 6-0, with scored goals from Saul Gonzalez, Ethan Gonzalez, Jayke Heredia, Danny Ortega, and two from Paulo Lizarde.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL ATHELTICS

