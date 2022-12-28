SANTEE – The Calexico High School Bulldogs and Brawley Union High School Wildcats Boys’ Soccer Teams both played in championships matches in the Premier and Purple divisions, respectively, in the 44th Annual Grossmont High School Varsity Soccer Tournament last week.
In the Premier Division final, the CIF San Diego Section Division I Bulldogs tied the undefeated D-I East Lake Titans (10-0-2) 2-2, losing in a penalty-kick shootout 3-1. In the Purple Division, the D-IV Wildcats (11-2-2) outbattled the D-III Otay Ranch Mustangs (3-4-3), winning by a margin of 3-1.
Calexico led 2-0 at the half before giving up a goal to East Lake midway through the second half, making tying goal minutes before the end of the match, then falling in the shoot-out.
“It was a bittersweet end to a great tournament by our team,” said Calexico Coach Javier Bernal. “We were up 2-0 and we controlled play for about 20 minutes into the second half, and they converted a penalty kick and went full attack, and scored with seven minutes left to tie.”
Calexico senior forward Roger Cabrera scored first for the Bulldogs on open play, taking the ball to the left side of the pitch and, being undefended, put a nice touch on the ball to find the net.
Cabrera also assisted on Calexico’s second goal before the half when he went on a counterattack with fellow forward Jetzay Lucero, with Cabrera drawing the defender and feeding Lucero, who scored.
Bernal noted that the Grossmont Tournament was good preparation for the CIF playoffs as they tied East Lake – who is currently ranked first in Division I – and defeated West Hills High and Rancho Bernardo, and tied Hilltop.
“We played good teams and we came to the Grossmont Tournament because it is a mini-CIF playoff,” Bernal said. “Playing those teams and taking to take the penalty kicks were a good experience for us.”
The Brawley Wildcats ironically began Grossmont Tournament group play against the Imperial High School Tigers, tying them 2-2, before downing Madison High 5-2 and Mount Miguel 2-1 to go first in group play.
Brawley then advanced to the Purple Division semi-finals, where they defeated El Captain 3-0 to set up the championship match against Otay Ranch.
In the championship match, Brawley sophomore Diego Padilla drew first blood for the Wildcats on a header from a corner kick, followed by another header by fellow sophomore Oscar Paez off a cross.
“We scored those two goals off set-pieces and they are something we put a lot of time into in practice,” Brawley Coach Frank Felix said. “We’ve been scoring a lot off of the them, our junior Luis Fuentes takes all our free and corner kicks, and already has 17 assists this season.”
Otay Ranch scored before the half on a penalty kick to make the score 2-1, with Brawley coming up with their third ‘insurance’ goal on a penalty kick by junior Victor Ramirez in the second half.
“Overall, it was a solid performance on defense by senior center fullback Gabriel Morales and senior Victor Quirarte in goal,” Felix said, a former Southern Section CIF Defensive Player of the Year.
“The word to describe us is ‘maturing,’” Felix said. “The chemistry, unity, playing with confidence has seen us grow mentally and physically stronger over the last two seasons.”
