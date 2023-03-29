CALEXICO – As the 2023 spring tennis season nears its end, with the first place race is heating up between the Calexico, Vincent Memorial Catholic, and Brawley Union high schools.
The Calexico Bulldogs are in first place with no league losses this season while the Brawley Wildcats sit in second place with a 5-1 IVL record. The Vincent Memorial Scots are close behind with a 4-2 record, currently sitting in third place.
The Calexico Bulldogs hosted the Vincent Memorial Scots in their first match up of the season, with the back-and-forth battle ending in a tiebreaker. The Bulldogs won the tiebreaker over the Scots and ended the match 9-9, with Calexico winning 70-69 points.
The Bulldogs have remained perfect this season, defeating the Central Spartans twice and their Holtville, Southwest, Brawley Union, and Vincent Memorial high school opponents during the first round of play.
“It is important to get the wins now, and worry about the second match up later,” Bulldog Sergio Leos said. “We want to go undefeated this season and have individuals end in the top five of CIF, so we are working hard to have a good, deep playoff run.”
The Calexico Bulldogs will host the Holtville Vikings today, Wednesday, March 29, as they begin the second round of league play.
The Bulldogs will follow up by taking on the Vincent Memorial Scots on Friday, March 30, and the Brawley Wildcats on Monday, April 3.
“Right now, we are getting to see each team and learn their style of play so we can better prepare from them,” Leos said. “In tennis, understanding what the other team brings is helpful when creating a game plan, but it all comes down to using your strengths and fixing the little mistakes.”
The Wildcats have suffered only one league loss, after falling short to Calexico earlier this month.
The Brawley Wildcats will return to the court today, Wednesday, March 28 as they go up against long-time rival, Central Spartans in El Centro.
On Thursday, March 29, the Wildcats will return to their home court in Brawley as they host the Vincent Memorial Scots for their second round match. The Wildcats defeated the Scots in the first round of play and will need to defeat them once more to remain in second place.
