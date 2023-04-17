IMPERIAL VALLEY – The Calexico, Vincent Memorial, Southwest, and Brawley Union high schools boys tennis teams are preparing for the CIF San Diego Section playoffs, scheduled to kick off this week.
The Calexico Bulldogs will compete in the D-II bracket, while the Vincent Memorial Scots, Southwest Eagles, and Brawley Wildcats fill up the D-III bracket.
Teams received their seeding and pairing for the championship tournament on Saturday, April 15, which included a team’s cumulative Power 9 Team ranking and final league standings.
The 16th-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded University City High School in El Centro on Tuesday, April 18. Despite a low seeding, the Bulldogs secured home-court advantage with an Imperial Valley League championship win. The Calexico High Bulldogs concluded their season as back-to-back league champions finishing with a 10-0 IVL record.
“It took a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and everything in between to win the title,” Calexico Head Coach Hector Cota said. “Like I always tell the guys, the job isn't done. We are hoping to use this momentum to make a deep playoff run and send as many players to CIF individuals."
The Bulldogs went to a tie-breaker with Vincent Memorial and Brawley during their second round of play, defeating both teams by a slim margin.
"This season was arguably the most unpredictable, yet memorable,” Cota said. “We all knew the only way to the IVL Title was to beat both Vincent and Brawley, which is no easy feat as both are powerhouses and always in contention.”
After ending the season 8-2 in IVL play, the third-seeded Brawley Wildcats will go up against the 14th-seeded Madison, in Brawley.
“We are very excited about team CIF, and we are hoping to make it far," Brawley Head Coach Marcelo Rodriguez said.
"We might even have a shot at taking CIF," Rodriguez said, "the boys just need to continue to work hard just like they have been this whole season."
The Scots finished in third-place finish in IVL play with a 6-4 league record. As the fourth seed, the Scots will host the 13th-seeded Tri-City Christian at Central Union High School for the first round of play.
The 15th-seeded Southwest Eagles finished with a 4-6 IVL record. The Eagles will hit the road to take on the second-seeded High Tech High of San Diego.
The local teams will take to the tennis courts tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18, at their respective locations. Play is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.
