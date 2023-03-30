Brawley Union High School tennis player Jacob Montesinos sets up for a serve during an Imperial Valley League singles match against the Central Spartans on Wednesday, March 29 in El Centro. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Central Spartans by a score of 16-2, with the Wildcats improving their Imperial Valley League Record to 6-1.

The Brawley Wildcats will return to the court today, Thursday, March 30, as they host the Vincent Memorial Scots in Brawley at 3:15 p.m.