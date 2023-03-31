Boys Volleyball: Bulldogs continue hot streak
Calexico High School Bulldog Gael Monzon serves the ball against Calexico Mission Roadrunners during an Imperial Valley League boys volleyball game on Wednesday, March 29 at Varner Gym in Calexico. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO The Calexico Bulldogs defeated the Roadrunners 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-15) improving their IVL record to 7-0. The Bulldogs will return to the court Friday, March 31 against Vincent Memorial at the Scots’ gym in Calexico at 5 p.m.

