CALEXICO – The first-seeded Calexico High School Bulldogs boys volleyball team hit the court for the first time this playoff season on Saturday when they hosted the eighth-seeded Central Spartans.
The Bulldogs swept the Spartans 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 27-25), securing advancement to the semifinal match today, Wednesday, May 10, against fifth-seeded Escondido Charter.
The Bulldogs dominated the first two sets, with the biggest challenge coming in the third set. The two teams started close at 5-5 until the Bulldogs gained momentum and pulled ahead with a four-point lead of 16-12.
“We got off to a pretty good start, but Central showed out in the third set," Calexico Bulldog senior Gael Monzon said. "We have not played in a week so we had a lot of time to think about this game and prepare for it. Thankfully we were able to close it out in the end to get the win."
The Bulldogs secured a first-round bye and home-court advantage until the championship game after finishing as the number one seed in the CIF San Diego Section Division V playoff rankings with a 21-4 overall record, and a 10-0 record in the Imperial Valley League,
"We would have liked to have a game sometime during the week mostly because it keeps you in a certain mode, but it gave us time to prepare for our opponent,” Monzon said. “Finishing as league champions did not add pressure, but we also knew it was not going to be an easy playoff game.”
“After Central’s opening round win over Imperial, we knew they were going to come out hungry for another win,” he said.
The Spartans were trailing for most of the third set but chipped away at the lead to make it 23-23 and send it into extra points. After taking turns behind the serving line, the Bulldogs managed to remain perfect and secure a three-set sweep.
“I’m amazed at the growth of our players this season,” Central Spartan Head Coach Chad Sempsrott said. “For 11 of our 12 players this is their first varsity sport, and it is incredible to see the level of improvement from 2 and a half months ago when we started our first season as a boys volleyball program.”
Central finished the season 14-10 overall in the Spartans first year with a varsity boys volleyball program, and saw a third-place finish in Imperial Valley League play.
“It’s only through a love for the game and each other that they have been able to be so successful this year,” Sempsrott said, “Playing at a high level throughout the season, these boys have been competing with everyone and anyone."
Leading the Spartans roster this season was Jaziel Iribe with 275 total kills, David Lopez with 423 total assists, and Robert Flynt with 48 total blocks.
Cross-town rival Southwest High School also concluded their season after falling to second-seeded Foothills Christian in the quarterfinals match. The Eagles ended the season 12-18 overall.
With one Valley team remaining in the D-V playoffs, the Bulldogs faced their semifinal opponent, of Escondido, earlier this season during tournament play, where the Bulldogs swept Escondido Charter 2-0.
“We have had a good season so far, and I would say our team building is a big part of that,” Monzon said. “Last year we had a club team, so we have tried to build on that by doing a lot of team building off the court, (build) each other's confidence, and establish a sense of unity that translates on the court.”
The Bulldogs have dominated the second half of the 2023 spring season and have managed to sweep their last six opponents without dropping a set since mid-April.
“We aren’t nervous but we are anxiously awaiting the game," Monzon said.
"We are excited and ready to keep on competing," he said. "We have worked all season for this goal of making it to the finals so we are just looking forward to playing good volleyball and do everything we can to reach the championship game.”
The Calexico Bulldogs boys volleyball squad will hit the court today, Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at Varner Gym in Calexico.
