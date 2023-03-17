CALEXICO – The Calexico High School Bulldogs boys volleyball team faced off against the Brawley Union High Wildcats for the first time this season, the Bulldogs swept the Wildcats in three sets (25-17,25-9, 25-10).
“Our passing has improved a lot, which has helped with our setting and spiking,” Calexico’s Gael Monzon said. “We have also been conditioning a lot in practice, and overall, the chemistry between our team is growing as the season progresses.”
The Bulldogs are currently 3-0 in Imperial Valley League play and have their sights set on a league championship.
“We try to take it one game at a time, but we are hoping to win the league before we even begin to think of playoffs or CIF,” Monzon said.
The Bulldogs are working hard to prepare for what might be their first postseason run in school history.
“This weekend, we are competing in a tournament in San Diego, which will give us a good idea of where we are at and how we match up against other teams,” Monzon said.
With the newness surrounding boys volleyball, the Calexico Bulldogs, like many other local teams, did not have any non-league match ups to prepare for the season.
On the Northend of the Imperial Valley, the Brawley Wildcats kicked off the 2023 season with a non-league game against Desert Mirage, following up by picking up two IVL wins against the Vincent Memorial Scots.
“It’s the first year of organized men’s volleybal, so a lot is going on,” BUHS player Daymion Abarca said, “but most of us joined to accomplish something big even if it means just being part of the first men’s volleyball team in BUHS history.”
“We want to go as far as we can and win,” Abarca said, “but also just have fun and see where the season goes.”
The Calexico Bulldogs will continue league play on Monday, March 20, at home against the Holtville Vikings at 6 p.m.
The Brawley Wildcats will return to the court on Tuesday, March 21, as they face off against the Southwest Eagles in El Centro at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.