El CENTRO – Three local teams remain in the CIF San Diego Section Division V playoffs, with the first-seeded Calexico Bulldogs hitting the court for the first time this Saturday, May 6 in Calexico against the eighth-seeded Central Spartans in the quarterfinals match.
The tenth-seeded Southwest Eagles also advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating seventh-seeded Bayfront Charter 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) in the opening round.
“We had our first playoff game Wednesday and all I can say is that having a rough end of the season was worth it,” said SHS head coach Jocelyn Rodriguez, “The team played like a family and were very confident.”
The Central Spartans defeated the Imperial Tigers 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15) in the opening round, making this the teams’ third meeting this season.
“We slumped in some spots, but we picked it up,” Spartan Jaziel Iribe said. “The first set they took from us but we weren’t going to stop trying. We started slow in the second set but as the game went on everyone did what they had to do and we were able to get the win.”
The Spartans were led by Jaziel Iribe with 24 kills, 16 digs, and four aces, followed by Jaden Duran with nine kills, and Everett Neunschwander with eight digs.
“We are getting better at swinging,” Iribe said. “At the start of the season we would only tip, but now we are getting more spikes, and it brings more excitement to the game when you can get those good hits.”
Defensively, the Spartans’ David Lopez had 36 assists, 17 digs, and three aces, Kevin Parra had 23 digs, and Pedro Escobedo added ten digs.
While the Spartans may have lost both league games to the Bulldogs, the Spartans are the only IVL opponent to take the Bulldogs to five sets.
“We haven’t talked about a game plan yet but it will be a good, exciting game. We just have to come out ready and fast from the beginning,” Iribe said.
The Spartans won the first match up by a score of 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-22), while the Tigers won the second, 3-2 (25-19, 25-17, 25-27, 22-25, 16-14).
While the Tigers’ first season with a varsity boys volleyball team may have come to a close, Head Coach Jill Lerno is proud of how far the team has come since the start of the season.
“We went from knowing not a thing about volleyball to going on a 6-game winning streak,” IHS Head Coach Jill Lerno said.
“Their attitudes have always been good from the start, if anything, they were possibly very nervous going into the unknown,” Lerno said. “They see how good it feels to win and every practice and every game you can see the fire in their eyes.”
The Tigers finished with a 12-12 record overall and 10-4 in IVL play, where they finished in second place in the IVL behind the undefeated Bulldogs.
The twelfth-seeded Wildcats concluded their season after falling to fifth-seeded Escondido Charter. The Wildcats ended the season with an 8-8 overall record and 8-6 in IVL play.
While the Bulldogs will hit the court for the first time during the postseason against a familiar foe, the garnet-and-gold dog pound is currently on a five-game win streak.
“We are a new program but we had a club team last year and have played in different non-league tournaments this season to see how we stack up against teams in San Diego and any potential playoff opponents,” CHS Head Coach Humberto Sierra said.
“We are very motivated,” the Calexico coach said. “When we started the season, we had the goal of winning the league and having a deep CIF playoff run, so we have achieved the first goal and now are looking to accomplish the second.”
Teams will return to the court on Saturday, May 6, where the Bulldogs will host the Spartans in Calexico at 1 p.m., while the Eagles take on Foothills Christian at Granite Hills High School at 5 p.m.
