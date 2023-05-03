EL CENTRO – Five local boys volleyball teams will be beginning their CIF San Diego Section Division V run today, Wednesday, May 3.
Leading the pack is first-seeded Calexico High School Bulldogs with a bye in the first round.
The eighth-seeded Central Spartans will host the ninth-seeded Imperial Tigers today, May 3, at the Spartan Arena at 7:30 p.m. The winner of this game will face the Bulldogs Saturday in Calexico.
The twelfth-seeded Brawley Union Wildcats will take on the fifth-seeded Escondido Charter in San Diego, while the tenth-seeded Southwest Eagles will also hit the road to take on the seventh-seeded Bayfront Charter.
Winners from today’s matches will advance to the quarterfinals match scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at the school of the higher seed.
