EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School Spartans and the Calexico High School Bulldogs boys volleyball squads squared off for their first Imperial Valley League match up of the 2023 spring season.
The two battled it out in five sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24, 15-7), with the Bulldogs winning 3-2.
“We practiced hard, prepared for today, and are just glad that we came out with a win,” Calexico's Gael Monzon said. “About half of us have played together since last year, but most of the team is new.”
The Calexico Bulldogs are one of the local teams – along with Southwest and Vincent Memorial Catholics high schools – that have previous experience with boys volleyball.
“It is really about spending time together at practice, but also on and off the court, that is what has helped us connect and begin to build that chemistry,” Monzon said.
With most local boys volleyball rosters having a significant group of newcomers, Bulldogs’ Libero Gerardo Diaz is focusing on communication and building relationships with teammates.
“As a libero, I try to be in sync with our setter, and that starts by building a good relationship and communicating,” Gerardo Diaz said. “We have to be on the same page, and it starts with a good pass, so it is about knowing where he wants the ball and where the play is going to go.”
This season marks the start of the first local boys volleyball league.
“For now, we just want to get going and get better every day,” Spartan Everett Neunschwander said. “It is the first year of boys volleyball for Central, so we are just trying to have a good season.”
Central, like Calexico Mission, Imperial, Holtville, and Brawley Union high schools, are in the midst of completing their first season.
For Central freshman Everett Neunschwander, the desire to join the team came from the newness of the sport among the already packed spring sports schedule.
“Volleyball is new and I wanted to do it,” Neunschwander said. “So far our team is still learning but overall we are doing well – front row tips and spikes well – and our back row does a good job on passing, and covering our backs.”
The Central Spartans hit the court on Tuesday, March 14, as they take on the Imperial Tigers at 6 p.m. at home in the Spartan Arena.
The Calexico Bulldogs will return to the court on Thursday, March 16 as they host the Imperial Tigers at Varner Gym in Calexico at 6 p.m.
