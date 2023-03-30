Central Union High School Spartan Jazzier Iribe attempts to tip the ball against the Brawley Union Wildcats during an Imperial Valley League boys volleyball game on Tuesday, March 28, at Spartan Arena in El Centro. PHOTO COURTESY FLETCHER MAVITY

The Central Spartans defeated their long-time rival school Brawley Wildcats by a score of 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15, 25-24). The Spartans improved their league record to 6-2.

The Brawley Wildcats will hit the court on Monday, April 3 as they host the Calexico Bulldogs in Brawley at 6 p.m.

The Central Spartans will return to the court on Tuesday, April 4 as they take on the Imperial Tigers in Imperial at 6 p.m.