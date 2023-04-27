Central Union High School Spartan Jazzier Iribe attempts a serve during an Imperial Valley League boys volleyball game against the Southwest Eagles on Tuesday, April 25, at Spartan Arena in El Centro. PHOTO COURTESY FLETCHER MAVITY

The Central Spartans defeated the Southwest Eagles 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-12), improving their league record to 9-4.

"Some of the highlights from today's game were our back row attacks," Spartan David Lopez said. "We don't usually do them so all the spikes we got were awesome. Going into our last game we are just hoping to finish strong."

Both teams will return to the court today, Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. as the Central Spartans take on the Brawley Wildcats in Brawley, and the Southwest Eagles travel to Calexico to take on the Bulldogs.