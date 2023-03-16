Boys Volleyball: Wildcats defeat Scots

Brawley Union High Wildcat Diego Padilla (7) returns the ball during an Imperial Valley League boys volleyball game against the Vincent Memorial Catholic Scots on Tuesday, March 14, at Robert Farrell Sports Complex in Brawley.

The Brawley Union High Wildcats defeated the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots, 3-1. Brawley improved their IVL record to 2-0. The Wildcats will return to the court today, Thursday March 16, as they take on Calexico Mission School in Calexico at 5 p.m.