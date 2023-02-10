BRAWLEY – The Southeastern Conference’s eight boys wrestling programs will all be participating this weekend in all four of the 2023 CIF San Diego Divisional Team Championship Tournaments to be held at sites in Imperial and San Diego counties.
Unlike winter team sports such as basketball or soccer, all the CIF SDS divisional wrestling tournaments are based on a school’s student population, as were all CIF playoffs prior to 2013. Each divisional tournament will have a 16-person bracket for each weight class with individual awards and medals awarded to wrestlers finishing in the top fourth to seven places, depending upon division.
The CIF SDS will also award banners to the championship and runner-up teams in each division, and the tournaments will also be an opportunity for wrestlers to qualify in one of fourteen weight classes for the CIF SDS’s Masters, and potentially, the CIF State tournaments.
The Imperial Valley’s Brawley Union High School will be hosting the CIF’s Division III Tournament as the Wildcats shoot for an unprecedented 24th straight Divisional title at the Brawley gym, a streak that does not come without its consequences.
“You have that target on your back,” veteran Brawley wrestling Coach Tony Leon said. “You need to wrestle tough (because) you have a reputation to uphold.”
Leon – who wrestled for Brawley before becoming an assistant coach and then succeeding fellow Wildcat alumnus, Keith Smith, as head coach – was inducted last summer into the California Wrestling Hall of Fame after receiving a similar honor in 2016 when he was named the California Coaches Association Coach of the Year.
“Our recent teams have not seemed to exhibit any particular pressure to win,” Leon said. “It has seemed to be more of an attitude that we don’t have to live up to anything, but others are vocal about living up to it.”
The long-time divisional win streak has come in the midst of a shift by the CIF office towards allowing Southeastern Conference teams to host the tournaments from previous years, when all tournaments were held in San Diego County.
“Once we had a second gym it opened the possibility to us hosting and CIF helped us out,” Leon said. “Just about that time they passed a proposal that told the San Diego area coaches that one divisional or the Masters meet would be held in the Valley every third year.”
The Imperial Valley has embraced the meets with numerous Southeastern Conference schools hosting tournaments and cooperating with hosting schools by sharing mats and otherwise assisting with all that goes into staging a tournament.
“We’re finding that many schools and conferences in San Diego are unwilling or unable to put on the events … it’s a lot of work and takes a lot cooperation,” Leon said, noting things like conducting weigh-ins venue setups, snack bars, tickets, and security demand time and expertise.
“We get them when we ask and it gets somewhat easier after you do them a couple of times because you know what need and who you can depend on … but it’s a lot and I still have to coach, too,” Leon said.
Having the tournaments locally is great for Valley wrestlers and fans as Brawley (1,778 students) gets to defend its CIF Division III title at home.
It’s also a plus for the Southwest High Eagles (1,905) who will also compete in D-III.
With their student population ranking second in the CIF SDS, the Calexico High Bulldogs (2,921 students) will compete at Rancho Bernardo High in the Division I tournament while the Central High Spartans (1,908) will be at San Pasqual High in Escondido for the D-II tournament.
Last year the Division IV boys championship tournament was held in Holtville, which coincided with the Vikings winning the division championship.
“This year the D-IV tournament is being held at Lincoln High in San Diego,” said Holtville boys wrestling Coach CJ Johnston. “The past few seasons we’ve always been in top three in Division IV and we are hoping to repeat as champions, but there is Imperial and some other good teams who will be in the mix too.”
In addition to Holtville (532 students) and the Imperial High Tigers (1,326), the Southeastern Conference’s Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets (831) and Calipatria (354), the smallest public school in the Section, will be competing in the D-IV tournament at Lincoln High School.
“I have actually been helping them out with things like the seeding meeting as it’s their first time and there are a lot of moving pieces,” Johnston said.
In addition to hosting the D-IV boys last year, Johnston was the meet director for the CIF’s Girls Division II championships, and annually hosts the Holtville Rotary Invitational Tournament, which many teams view as a warm up to the CIF Divisionals.
All the Divisional Tournaments begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11. Find tickets online. CIF Courtesy Cards are permitted for the Divisional tournament.
