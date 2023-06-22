YUMA – Fighting off a challenge from the consolation bracket winning Yuma All-Stars, the Brawley Little League All-Stars captured the California Little League District 22 Under-10 All-Star tournament by a score of 7-3 here Sunday night.
The game was the second championship game of the double-elimination tournament. Home-field advantage came after Yuma, who had an opening game loss to Brawley then advanced via the consolation bracket, defeated the then undefeated Brawley All-Stars on Saturday, June 17 by a score of 11-0 in the first championship game.
In the championship game, Yuma jumped out to a 3-0 lead as the Brawley All-Stars rallied back in the bottom of the third inning. Brawley had won the pre-game coin-toss to become the ‘home’ team, when Joseph DeLeon opened the frame with a walk.
Brawley’s Blake Fierro followed with a bunt single, followed by Caesar Parga’s walk to load the bases for Lincoln Sells. Sells’ ground ball saw Yuma throw to home to force out DeLeon.
With one out and the bases loaded, Brawley’s Aiden Trujillo was hit by a pitch to force home Fierro. Now trailing 3-1, Camilla Urbano singled to score Parga, and Max Santana stroked a base hit to drive in Trujillo and tie the game at 3-3.
In the top of the fourth inning, Yuma took a 4-3 lead, but Brawley again stormed back on a one-out walk to Damien Pena, followed by a Kaden Smith single.
Brawley’s Troy Taylor then put his team up 5-4 with a two-run double, then he scored on a single by Mikey Cortez to push the lead to 6-4. Brawley’s Gio Pena added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth scoring, adding to the 7-4 final score.
“It was a great game,” Brawley All-Star manager Bobby Fierro said. “We were down 3-0, then 4-3 and it went back and forth and the kids just kept fighting.”
The Brawley All-Stars opened the game with Santana on the mound, then relieved with Pena in the third inning, Pena finished the game striking out seven, also getting two standout defensive catches in the final inning by Smith in center-field to cement the victory.
“Gio came in and pitched well,” Fierro said. “Yuma threatened the whole game but he got strikeouts when he needed them … he really stepped up.”
Sunday night’s championship game on June 18 was set up after the Brawley U-10 All-Stars opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over Yuma, then picked up two more winners-bracket victories to advance to the championship games.
Brawley first defeated the Sunbeam All-Stars 11-1 behind Pena who was the winning pitcher, while Trujillo and Urbano collected two hits each. Parga also had an inside-the-park home run.
Against the Imperial All-Stars, the Brawley U-10’s used the pitching combo of Santana and Pena to win 6-3, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple by Pena, along with triples by Santana and Houston Ashurst in Ashurst’s second in-tournament play.
As District-22 U-10 All-Star Champions, Brawley will now host Little League’s Western Regional Sectional Section 7 All-Star Tournament beginning with two games on July 14 at Brawley’s Volunteer Park.
“Next we host the Section 7 which Districts 41, 42, and 66, and they are big districts and we have our work cut out for us,” Fierro said. “I told the team that they’re 10 years old just like you and this is who will always be facing over the next few years in competitions, so be ready.”
