BRAWLEY – The District-22 Under 10 All-Star Champion Brawley Little League team advanced to a winners bracket game on Saturday night, July 15, with a 5-2 victory over District 66’s Lemon Grove All-Stars at Brawley’s Volunteer Park.
The Brawley-Lemon Grove game was one of two opening round games in the California Little League's Western Regional Sectional Section 7 U-10 All-Star Tournament, being hosted in Brawley, with all games this week having an 8:00 p.m. starting time prompted by the local heat advisory.
In Saturday night’s other game, District 42’s Sweetwater Valley U-10 All-Stars squeezed out a 9-8 win over District 41’s Santee National All-Stars. Sweetwater will face Brawley in the winner’s bracket.
To keep their All-Stars focused following winning the District 22 All-Star Tournament, Brawley practiced and took advantage of the Valley’s ZT Prospect travel ball program to prepare for the teams from San Diego.
“We had been off for three weeks and this week we scrimmage with the ZT Prospect U-10’s to stay sharp,” Brawley All-Star manager Bobby Fierro said. “ZT’s Jerry Niebla also let us use their practice facility, which is a great place and really helped us out.”
Winning the pre-game coin flip gave the Brawley All-Stars the literal homefield advantage in what began as a see-saw ball game.
“They scored one run after having the bases loaded with no out in the top of the first inning, but we came back with two runs in the bottom of the first,” Fierro said. “They tied it 2-2, then we had a three-run fourth inning, and we lead the rest of the way and that’s how the game ended.”
Brawley’s Camila Urbano and Max Santana each had two hits and scored two runs, with Santana also driving in a pair of runs. Aiden Trujillo had a strong game with a hit, scoring a run, and also making eight defensive plays at second base.
Trujillo and the Brawley U-10 All-Star defense backed the pitching of Damien Pena, who went five complete innings striking out four batters and limiting Lemon Grove to two runs, before giving way to the Little League's pitch count rule when Santana came on to pitch the sixth inning to close out the game.
In addition to the Brawley-Sweetwater Valley game on Sunday night July 16, in a do-or-die consolation bracket game in the double-elimination Western Regional Sectional tournament, Santee National played Lemon Grove.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the El Centro U-12 All-Stars Little League picked up an 11-1 victory in an elimination game in the consolation bracket of the Western Regional Sectional Section 7 Under 12 All-Star Tournament in Chula Vista.
The District 22 Champion El Centro U-12’s ten-run ruled District 66’s Spring Valley All-Stars in the do-or-die game Sunday morning behind a strong pitching performance from Javier Ruiz.
Ruiz pitched a complete game. He had six strike-outs in the five-inning game, limiting Sweetwater Valley to one run. Jayden Faudoa knocked in the winning run with a walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth, while Mateo Ovideo doubled. Kahered Paez and Jayden Faudoa each had hits.
Attempting to continue their comeback in the Section 7 All-Star tournament, on Monday night, July 17, the El Centro U-12’s will face District 42’s Eastlake All-Stars in another consolation-bracket elimination game at 5:30 p.m.
