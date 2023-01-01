BRAWLEY – Rosendo “Rusty” Garcia, a member of the Brawley Union High School District Board of Trustees, and figure within the local athletics and recreation community passed away on Tuesday, December 27, due to health complications.
Coach, activist, board member, president of various committees, and Brawley Union High School (BUHS) alumnus, all fall under Garcia’s legacy, yet his impact can be measured by the lives he touched during his commitment to bettering the Brawley community.
His wife, Lupe García, posted on social media on Dec. 11, that he was in the hospital after a surgical procedure, where he was facing health problems. Garcia was admitted to the Scripps Mercy Hospital Intensive Care Unit due to complications, where he later passed away. He was still a member of the BUHSD board, with his term scheduled to end in 2024.
Many of Garcia's friends sent well-wishes to him while he was in the hospital via social media video clips on Dec. 8, which can still be seen on his wife's Facebook page.
“He was a pillar in the community of Brawley, he was there all of the time and was a sort of backbone,” said BUHS Athletic Director Billy Brewer, who met Garcia in 1994.
“He was always ready to lend a helping hand, that was Rusty Garcia," Brewer said. "He would fight for the city, for the school, and anyone who needed help or support.”
“He was truly called to serve,” said daughter Amanda Garcia, who coached soccer, basketball and softball alongside her father. “He always made sure to bring us along, and showed us that when you do something, do it all the way and have fun.”
Throughout his many years of public service, Garcia developed a variety of relationships, all of which were a result of his compassion, leadership, and authenticity, his son, Rusty Garcia Jr. said.
“He was always present when talking to people, and engaged in the conversation at hand, and I think that is why he was able to touch the lives of so many different people,” Garcia Jr. said.
As a young Wildcat, Rusty Garcia played quarterback and pitcher, and was a member of the basketball team. His commitment and enthusiasm for athletics carried over to his professional and personal life, having served on the BUHSD board in 1987 and being re-elected in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2020, according to the BUHSD website.
“He was very passionate about student life at BUHS, loved athletics, was very hands-on, and interested in helping and being part of the solution,” said BUHS Boys' Soccer Head Coach Frank Felix.
Garcia set the example of getting to know 'the human side’ of student-athletes by talking to them and supporting them in whatever capacity he could, Felix said.
“Since my freshman year, he would come and give the team motivational talks during halftime,” said BUHS four-year varsity soccer player Gabriel Morales. “He always reminded us to never give up or give in to the pressure because we were better than that.”
After Garcia was admitted to the hospital in early December, and Morales learned of his condition, he rallied team members to set the goal of winning the Grossmont Purple Division championship game against the Otay Ranch High School Mustangs in honor of Garcia.
“Rusty was good at motivating us, and as captain of my team, I try to lead and be like him by talking to my teammates and never letting our heads get too low,” Morales said.
Garcia’s leadership began at home with his wife Lupe Garcia, son Rosendo “Rusty” Garcia Jr., daughter Amanda, and his late son Anthony. As a unit, they supported Garcia’s endeavors but also worked alongside him, with Garcia Jr. following in his dad’s footsteps.
“One of the biggest life lessons he taught me was: ‘If you want something done, go out and fight for it, use your voice and advocate,'” said Garcia Jr, who, like his dad once did, serves as President of the Imperial Valley Softball League.
While Garcia was a big supporter of his alma mater’s athletics, his interest also extended to local parks and recreation organizations as well as his religious affiliations and other community organizations such as the Hidalgo Society. He was also Chairman of the board of directors of Innercare, formerly known as Clínicas de Salud del Pueblo, according to Innercare's website. Garcia also worked for 23 years with the Imperial County Probation Department, retiring from the department in July 2011, according to BUHSD's website.
As former President of the City of Brawley Park and Recreation Commission, Garcia found it important for the city to have good parks for the community to be a part of, said Lupe Garcia.
Garcia found pride in the accolades and betterment of his community, and it undeniably began with the youth.
“He was always looking forward, wondering ‘what can I do?’ and ‘How can I continue to serve in the largest capacity?’” Lupe Garcia said.
"His favorite day as a board member was graduation because he could shake students' hands, look them in the eye, and see their future just waiting to start," his wife said.
