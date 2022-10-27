Brawley on the Bell Game: "It's about family."

BRALWEY — The Bell Game.
For the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football teams those are the three most powerful words in the dictionary, and you can add this year's 2022 team and the 79th Bell Game to that list.
Arguably the oldest rivalry in the CIF-San Diego Section, the Brawley Wildcats and the Central Spartans have been playing each other for a century, easily eclipsing Chula Vista and Sweetwater High's 76 consecutive seasons.
“We're celebrating the one hundredth year of playing Central and it's amazing that the rivalry is so strong after so long,” said Brawley Athletic Director Billy Brewer.
“The rivalry is legendary in itself, and when they added the Victory Bell it just intensified it,” he said.
For Brawley Coach Jon Self – who came to the Wildcats as an assistant to coach John Bishop in 1994 – the now head coach remembers his introduction to the Bell Game very well.
“I absolutely remember," Self said. "They said you can go 1-9 but just win the Bell and it shows what it means to the community and the kids. I think because the Valley is small, all the rivalries just mean more because everybody knows everybody and everyone gets involved.”
Self played in a fledgling rivalry series when he attended the then-new school of Mt. Carmel High against the established Titans of Poway, noting that the Brawley-Central rivalry goes back even further than the Bell Game itself.
“It was different — even though we were rivals it hadn't had the long tradition,” Self said of his time at Mt. Carmel High School. “We were the new school so we hadn't earned enough credibility to get a high level of excitement.”
The Bell Game is also unique because it involves generations of families, probably more true in the smaller community of Brawley. Overall, the Wildcats' football coaching staff has seven Bell Game alums.
For varsity assistant head coach Ray Vandiver, the Bell Game is about family.
Vandiver's son, senior linebacker Brody Vandiver, will play in Friday night's bout. Vandiver played in the 1997 and 1998 Bell Games, while older brother Mike played in '93 and '94, and younger brother Adrian played in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
“I've been coaching for twelve years and he's been to games since he was a little kid,” Vandiver said. “Until sixth grade he wasn't into football, but being around the family and the Bell Games eventually fired him up.”
The 2022 Wildcats feature two brothers, senior cornerback and wide receiver Danial Camillo, Jr. and junior linebacker Chris Camillo, the latest to represent their family in the Bell Game.
The Camillo family began playing in the Bell Game in the 1960's, the same time that their mother Stacy's father, Bill Muse, also played for Brawley.
“My father Albert played in the Bell Game in the 1960s and my uncle Tony Camillo and my brother Albert played in '95 and '96, so of course, I was raised around it,” said Daniel Camillo, Sr., who played in the big game in '96 and '97.
“We lost my junior year in 1996 but we won it back my senior year in '97," Camillo said, "and ever since the boys were five years old I've raised them on the importance of the game, ... they have to love it.”
While the significance of the Bell Game may be ingrained in the Camillo brother's DNA, each one approaches it in his own way.
“I try to focus on that game itself," Chris Camillo said. "(I) block out the events but keep my emotions high. It's important on a lot of levels.” the junior said.
“It does hype me up, knowing it's my last Bell Game," Daniel Camillo, Jr., said.
"It's hard to describe how much it means to me,” the senior said. “It's my last game with my brother, Chris, and all my brothers on the team ... it's tough because a lot of us started in youth football and we've been together a long time.”
It is indeed a more veteran team that Self will lead onto Warne Field Friday night, unusual in that COVID-19 resulted in Brawley having just one team for the pandemic-shortened 2020 spring football season.
“The kids have been through it,” Self said. “We don't downplay the importance on all levels but focus on getting the team prepared to win.”
Senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez – a very rare four-season starter for the Wildcats – approaches his last Bell Game from a veteran perspective.
“I've grown and know what is expected of me and I know what I have to do on Friday, and what it's going to take from all of us to win,” Gutierrez said.
“I'm taking it like any other game," he said. "All the excitement is good in the moment, but when it comes down to it you have to focus on the game.”
Brewer, who like Self came to BUHS and has invested himself in the Wildcats, has his own perspective.
“Our communities love to compete and the competition is positive," Self said.
"We know each other and the rivalries highlight the fall season and it propels the rest of the sports for the year,” Brewer said.
“There's so much pride in the tradition of playing in games like the Bell Game that it creates memories for everyone involved,” he said.
