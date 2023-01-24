Brawley, other Valley schools have good showing at Queen of the Desert tournament

BRAWLEY – The Queen of the Desert Wrestling Tournament showed the host Brawley Union High School Wildcat girls wrestling team finishing in first place with 323.0 points.
The Wildcats easily out-distanced the runner-up, the Olympian High School Eagles of Chula Vista, who garnered 216.0 points.
"Going into the tournament it was expected who the top four teams would be and it was a matter of the order of finish that was determined Saturday,” said Brawley girls wrestling coach Ray Leon.
Leon attributed the victory to having his entire team at one tournament after splitting the team over the previous month to give each wrestler the best opportunity to learn, excel and have his team at near full-strength.
“For us, it's the first time at this tournament season that we have had the whole team together, and after injuries and sickness, we are more or less healthy,” Leon said.
Two other Imperial Valley high schools also finished in the Queen of the Desert's top five teams, with the Holtville High Vikings (118.5 pts) finishing fourth and the Central High Spartans (116.0 pts) capturing fifth place.
Also competing at the Queen of the Desert were the Calexico Bulldogs, Calipatria Hornets and the Imperial Tigers, who finished fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth, respectively.
The Wildcat dominance of their tournament extended to the Queen of the Desert individually as well, as two Brawley seniors claimed the MVP awards — Wildcat Jaylee Cazares (103-pound class) named the Lower Weight MVP and defending CIF State champion Savannah Gomez (139-pound class) tabbed as Upper Weight MVP.
In addition to Cazares and Gomez who won their respective weight classes, five other Wildcats also claimed first place including in their respective weight classes: Mary Santana (113), Lauren Zaragoza (123), Delarie Juarez (133), Milagros Tellez (172) and Sevyn Diaz (237).
Brawley's Jennifer Favela (108) also took a second place in her class, where just one week earlier Favela captured the Upper Weight MVP at the Queen of the Beach tournament at Olympian.
Wildcats Blanca Favela (108), Aeisha Ortiz (133), Nicole Mendez (145), Madison Vandiver (191) and Destyni Perez (237) captured third place medals, while Alyssa Cazares (103), Jocelyn Mendez (118), Molly Riley (152) and Izallyn Suarez (162) all finished fourth.
The Holtville Vikings put on another strong performance as first year coach Richard Sanchez collected nine medals en route to the Vikings' fourth place finish.
Holtville was lead by champion Mia Navarro (108) and second-placer Havens Kaitlyn (237), while Arely Garcia (123), Hope Jessee (152), Elah Castro (172) and Aubrey Moreno (237) took third place. Fourth place medals went to Holtville's McKenzie Price (128) and Priscilla Garcia (162).
The Central Spartans fifth-place finish was fueled by six second-place medalists, including Katelynn Orts (128), Sofia Rodriguez (123), Lily Rodriguez (139), Aubrei Beltran (145), Brianna Gasca (152) and Myla Mora (191). The Spartans' Mia Gonzalez (113) finished fourth.
Two other local wrestlers also picked up fourth place medals at the Queen of Desert Tournament in Calexico's Isis Domiguez (108) and Imperial's Aubree Martinez (139).
Southwest High School, under Coach Lionel Cordova, did not grab any varsity level medals. For the first-year coach, the road to future success was evident in the Eagles dominating the novice level with eight medals, including five champions.
"All are wrestlers are first-year wrestlers so, logically, in that case we look to novice to get them some good work and experience," said Cordova, who teaches phys ed and was at one time the head boys wrestling coach.
In his new position, Cordova is drawing on his past experience while preparing his young team to enter CIF-level competition.
"In the past we've had girls join the team but this is the first official year of our girls' program," Cordova said. "Some of them seem to be peaking at the right time and we definitely will have some who are ready to take on more intense matches."
Looking ahead to an important double-dual meet with Central this week, Leon also has an eye on defending the Wildcats' CIF San Diego Section Division II girls wrestling crown in two weeks at the D-II individual tournament in Holtville.
"We are getting ready for CIF and our strong showing should help us going into CIF as we had some surprisingly strong performances," Leon said, "including Milagros at 172, and a few others who were expected to place. It was nice for her win her weight."
The tournament overall was a win for the Valley in terms of having a quality event here locally.
"Most definitely it was nice to have the home," Leon said. "We are usually on the road very early on Saturday mornings and we all got a break.”
“We also had a very good crowd. It was nice for wrestlers and the fans," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.