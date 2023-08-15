SAN DIEGO – For the third consecutive year, the Brawley High Wildcats and Imperial High Tigers exchanged their local varsity team’s scrimmages to face San Diego area opponents at the San Diego Football Night Lights Magazine KickOff Classic.
Unlike most scrimmages whose format includes no special teams, a set number of plays on offense and defense, and a 40-yard field, the KickOff Classic had a definite “game” feel to it.
With the scoreboard in use, the Classic had subtle variations from a game, including an official game clock with four 10-minute quarters, team play using the entire field, and first downs governing possession, and punts and kickoffs are kicked and covered, but not returned.
A two-day affair, the KickOff Classic saw Imperial in action on Friday night, August 11, while Brawley scrimmaged on Saturday afternoon, August 12. Both teams playing at San Diego’s Hoover High School’s Bob Breitbart Stadium.
It is worth noting that the scrimmage was Brawley’s first trip back to Hoover High since the Wildcats played the inaugural game at the then-newly renovated stadium in 2012.
The Wildcats in 2012 were part of the opening ceremony for the stadium, named in honor of Breitbart who was a San Diego sports icon and Hoover alum best known for founding the Breitbart Hall of Fame and Hall of Champions in Balboa Park. Breitbart died in 2010.
On Saturday afternoon, the Brawley High Wildcats jumped into Classic action, outscoring the Mission Bay High Buccaneers in a 2:00 p.m. affair, one of four games that day at Hoover High.
The scrimmage marked the coaching debut of new Brawley Co-Head Coaches Ray Vandiver and Rick Rubio. For Vandiver, it was a return to Hoover as well as a reminder of his first game as an assistant varsity coach for the Wildcats back in 2012.
It did not start out as a welcoming homecoming as the Wildcats fell behind 14-7 before rallying with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to “win” 21-14 on the scoreboard.
Brawley opened their scoring on a five-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Matthew Guiterrez to senior receiver Julian Daniloff to take a 7-0 lead, before giving up 14 unanswered points to Mission Bay.
In the fourth quarter however, Gutierrez found junior slotback Brandon Porras on a touchdown pass, then in the final minutes Guttierrez again connected with Daniloff for the go-ahead score.
The fact that the Wildcats scored three aerial touchdowns and none rushing was not lost on the new coaches, nothing their offense ran the ball well.
“We have an entirely new offensive line and they got in the groove as the game went on, but it wasn’t a typical Brawley run-heavy game,” Vandiver said. “The run game will come along and we will be more balanced as the season goes on ... used the pass to get the defense from loading up the box and it worked.”
The Wildcats will return to San Diego on Saturday, August 19, to meet the Falcons of Scripps Ranch at 7:00 p.m. with the Wildcats JV making their 2023 debut at 4:00 p.m.
Brawley, therefore, becomes the 2023 season’s first local casualty of the ongoing referee shortage in both Imperial and San Diego counties, as the shortage caused the game to be moved from Friday to Saturday.
