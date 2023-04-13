BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High School Wildcats softball team hosted the Santana High Sultans in a non-league match up, where the Wildcats fell 3-1 against the Sultans.
The Wildcats' Kelsey Meza, Abbey Ruiz, Maliyah Montoya, and Caitlyn Padilla each added a hit to Brawley's offensive effort. Montoya scored one run for the Wildcats, with Abbey Ruiz bringing Montoya home with an RBI.
On the mound, the Wildcats had senior Dylann Barker pitch seven innings. Baker had six strikeouts while giving up five hits and one earned run.
With 14 non-league games under their belt, the Wildcats have one more non-league game scheduled against Granite Hills High School on Thursday, April 20, before kicking off their Imperial Valley League-filled schedule.
Differing from last year’s league play, IVL opponents will play each other three times this season.
The Wildcats opened IVL play on the road against the reigning 2022 IVL Champions Holtville Vikings.
The Brawley Wildcats are scheduled to return to the field on Tuesday, April 18 against their IVL opponent Calexico Bulldogs, in Brawley at 6:30 p.m.
